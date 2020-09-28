search
Under Armour unveils tech-packed winter apparel

Gear

Under Armour unveils tech-packed winter apparel

By David Cunninghame27 September, 2020
Under Armour
Under Armour Aw20

Under Armour has unveiled its latest products and innovations for the Autumn/Winter golf season to help you combat any conditions out on the course.

From baselayers and winter trousers, to water-resistant sweaters and insulated outerwear, UA Storm tech negates the need for waterproofs in all but the worst of wet conditions.

• Under Armour Spieth 4 – FIRST LOOK!

This invisible layer on the outer of garments repels rain without sacrificing breathability.

Under Armour Aw20 2

For when it’s really cold, ColdGear Infrared keeps you warmer for longer out on the course by using a near weightless, soft thermo-conductive inner coating that absorbs & retains body heat.

• Titleist unveils new CNCPT CP-03 & CP-04 irons

Highlights of the new range include the UA Storm Stinger Jacket, the all new ColdGear Infrared Golf Baselayer, new Storm Daytona Evolution and Storm Sweaterfleece.

Under Armour Aw20 3

The Storm Stinger Jacket is both windproof and rain-repellent. Warm but light, the softshell construction minimises bulk and weight, and is quiet when you swing to make it a jacket that you actually want to play in.

The UA Storm treatment adds an invisible layer of protection that makes water bead up and fall away.

The new ColdGear Infrared Golf Baselayer is the first UA baselayer designed specifically for how a golfer moves. While the body is fitted to stay tucked, the sleeves are compression, so they stay in place and stretch as you move.

Under Armour Aw20 4

ColdGear Infrared is also used with UA Storm in the UA CGI Taper Pant.

If you spend a lot of time on the course in colder weather, these trousers are an absolute must-have.

Available as a vest, ½ Zip or Full Zip jacket, Storm Evolution Daytona changes with the conditions on the course.

• 20 huge golf equipment brands you've never heard of

Keeping you warm when it’s cold and rain-repellent through UA Storm, the built-in air pockets in the fabric release heat when it gets warmer to stop you overheating as it gets warmer through the day.

The range is completed by new seasonal colours and styles across the Performance, Playoff, Vanish and Iso-Chill polo shirt technologies, along with a full range of winter accessories, including CGI and Storm beanie hats, gloves, and winter mitts.

Available: Now
Prices: UA Storm Stinger Jacket - £90, ColdGear Infrared Baselayer - £60, UA Storm Evolution Daytona - Vest - £65, 1/2 Zip - £75, Full Zip - £85, UA Storm Sweaterfleece - 1/2 Zip - £60, 1/2 Snap - £65, Hoodie - £75, UA CGI Taper Pant - £75

