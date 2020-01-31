Under Armour unveils HOVR Drive GTX shoe

Golfers spend more time in their shoes than athletes in any other sport, logging thousands of steps from hole to hole in addition to repeatedly pivoting, rotating and pressuring their feet to produce the most powerful and accurate shots possible.



Recognising this was the first step in the creation of Under Armour’s brand new golf shoe: the UA HOVR Drive GTZ.

With an emphasis on comfort but not at the expense of the power and performance that every golfer demands, the UA HOVR Drive GTX is designed to help you play your best every single time you step on the course.



The UA HOVR cushioning technology provides maximum comfort and support, without jeopardising the shoe’s lightweight build. Because of this, golfers who wear the UA HOVR Drive GTX are able to play comfortably and efficiently, freeing up more energy to be spent on power and precision.



In addition to providing exceptional comfort, Under Armour’s proprietary UA HOVR cushioning administers energy return to a golfer’s every movement.

An effective golf swing begins from the ground up. UA HOVR cushioning captures the energy from a golfer’s foot rotation, harnesses and returns it, creating the ability to expend less energy and bringing their game to a dynamic new level.



Traction is one of the most vital features of an effective shoe because of the forefoot pivot powering a golfer’s swing. Under Armour’s design team incorporated its patent-pending RST 2.0 resistance spikes into the UA HOVR Drive GTX to deliver effective traction by creating resistance in both vertical and horizontal directions. This helps golfers to keep their feet planted while leveraging the ground for full rotation of their foot to power through their swing for maximum control and power.

The UA HOVR Drive GTX is designed for the utmost comfort and support on the course. Through scientifically engineered traction technology, the shoe drives performance by harnessing energy return through UA HOVR cushioning - all while affording each golfer a comfortable and lightweight shoe.



Michael Glancy, the senior design manager for Under Armour's golf footwear, said: "We wanted to design a shoe that would exceed every golfer’s need. The HOVR Drive GTX does more than check boxes, it offers golfers the power they need to raise their game to the next level, paired with the comfort they want to enjoy the game."

RRP: £150

