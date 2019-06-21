search
HomeGearUS college star pens TaylorMade deal

Gear

US college star pens TaylorMade deal

By David Cunninghame19 June, 2019
Matthew Wolff Tm

TaylorMade has just added Matthew Wolff, the NCAA All-American and 2019 NCAA Division I individual champion, to its rosters of athletes.

The 20-year-old American is set to make his professional debut at this week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour and he will tee it up with a full arsenal of TaylorMade clubs.

• REVIEW - How does the TaylorMade M6 driver perform?

Many of you will be well aware of Wolff and his idiosyncratic swing having made his PGA TOUR debut earlier this season as an amateur at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open on a sponsor's exemption.

The Oklahoma State student has decided to forego his final two seasons at the college in order to turn professional.

• Feast your eyes on the HUGE new TaylorMade tour truck

Victorious a record six times with a 68.7 scoring average as a sophomore - the lowest in the history of college golf - Wolff capped off his tremendous collegiate career with an NCAA Individual title and both the Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins awards, given annually to the top collegiate player in the country.

Matthew Wolff Tm 2

Other than his unique golf swing the youngster is known for his prodigious distance off the tee and a mature demeanour far exceeding his age. He enters his first week as a professional with high expectations on his shoulders and will be armed with the latest TaylorMade gear, including the Speed Injected M6 driver. Below is a look at his full WITB.

• TaylorMade Speed Injected Twist Face explained

Matthew Wolff – What’ in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M6 Driver (8˚, Graphite Design TP 7TX)
Fairway: TaylorMade M6 Fairway (15°, Project X HZRDUS Smoke 6.5 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (2), TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto Irons (3-PW, Nippon Modus 130x)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (52°, 56°, 62˚, True Temper Dynamic Golf X100)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper (Single Bend)

