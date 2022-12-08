Vessel announce new UK distribution partnership

When it comes to investing in a new golf bag, it can be tough to know where to turn.

That may now be even harder as the US based luxury golf bag brand Vesselhas just announced their new exclusive UK distribution partner, the 6EZ group.



Vessel have in the past catered for Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler and that brand is now coming to the UK thanks to the new partnership with the 6EZ Group.

The 6EZ group signed a multi-year agreement with Vessel to deliver an e-commerce, licensing and wholesale strategy for the UK, fast-tracking the growth of the brand in the sports industry.

Vessel, who celebrate their tenth anniversary this year, have been the bag of choice for professionals and amateurs alike, thanks to their fully customisable range.

Ben Thompson, CEO of 6EZ group said: “Vessel is renowned worldwide as the bag of choice and we are delighted to be working in partnership with them to help deliver the UK strategy and growth plan.

“The 6EZ approach to partnership distribution is aligned with our passion and expertise for fast track sports brand growth that combines our end to end solution and 4 C’s framework to create, communicate, connect and commercialise.

“We are honoured that Vessel have entrusted the group to be brand guardians in the UK and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming years.”

Vessel CEO Ron Shaw, said: “From day one we could tell that the 6EZ Group team would manage the distribution partnership in a way that put the brand at the heart of the approach, and we are excited about the growth potential in the UK market.

“Their innovative and driven approach matches perfectly with our brand values and our exclusive agreement will be a significant step change in the UK.

“Our rapid growth in other markets is attributed to the quality of our golf collection and has become the choice of carry for hundreds of players around the world.”

