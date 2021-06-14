The Vice DURO is the perfect fit for all weathers

Vice Golf's all-weather DURO 2.0 glove has been designed to help you play your best in any conditions, while retaining a soft and comfortable feel.



The new, improved DURO glove combines three types of materials - genuine leather, synthetic suede and built-in flex mesh on the back of the hand.



The suede maximizes the glove's grip and feel, while the genuine leather inlays on the inside give direct feel and a real sense of control.

The fit of the glove is rounded out with a mesh insert across the back of the hand to keep the glove comfortably snug on your hand.

In addition to performance, the new DURO also features a revised design.



The raised, tonal Vice logo on the back at the closure of the glove, the new transparent packaging design with black accents and illustrations make the overall package of the new DURO look premium.

Despite its use of premium materials, the durable glove comes with the brilliant price tag of only £9.99.

The new DURO is available in two colorways, cool grey with white detailing and all black.

More info:vicegolf.com

Price: £9.99

