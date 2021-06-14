search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe Vice DURO is the perfect fit for all weathers

Gear

The Vice DURO is the perfect fit for all weathers

By David Cunninghame12 June, 2021
Vice Vice Golf Vice DURO Gloves New Gear
Vice Duro 1

Vice Golf's all-weather DURO 2.0 glove has been designed to help you play your best in any conditions, while retaining a soft and comfortable feel.

The new, improved DURO glove combines three types of materials - genuine leather, synthetic suede and built-in flex mesh on the back of the hand.

• NEW TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast putters

The suede maximizes the glove's grip and feel, while the genuine leather inlays on the inside give direct feel and a real sense of control.

• THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!

The fit of the glove is rounded out with a mesh insert across the back of the hand to keep the glove comfortably snug on your hand.

Vice Duro 2

In addition to performance, the new DURO also features a revised design.

• Vice's golf ball line-up explained

The raised, tonal Vice logo on the back at the closure of the glove, the new transparent packaging design with black accents and illustrations make the overall package of the new  DURO look premium.

Despite its use of premium materials, the durable glove comes with the brilliant price tag of only £9.99.

The new DURO is available in two colorways, cool grey with white detailing and all black.

More info:vicegolf.com
Price: £9.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Vice

Related Articles - Vice Golf

Related Articles - Gloves

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week
US Open: Phil Mickelson relishes "unique" chance to make more history
TaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Blaze forces Scots club to close

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
See all videos right arrow