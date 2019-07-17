Vice Golf introduces its first-ever cart bag

Vice Golf has long since established itself as one of golf’s most dynamic and modern brands – and its latest bag looks set to continue that trend.



The Vice PRIDE is the very first cart bag the German company has ever produced and is the result of extensive consumer surveys.

With its distinctive look, it stands out from the crowd on any driving range and offers premium comfort and maximum functionality.



Divided into 15 compartments, it is made of 100% water-resistant material. It also extremely lightweight, tipping the scales at little over 3kg, whilst its soft-padded carry straps make it easy and comfortable to transport.

Eight pockets of different sizes, meanwhile, offer plenty of storage space for your balls, gloves, accessories, apparel and anything else you like to take with you out on the golf course.



The new bag is complemented by the Vice SHELL travel cover, which is designed to keep your gear safe and secure wherever you go.

It is made to fit all regular-sized stand, cart and tour bags, whilst the six-wheel system makes moving them easier than ever. It also comes with two handles for smooth transportation.