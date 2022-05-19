search
Vice Golf launch striking new fully waterproof carrybags

Gear

Vice Golf launch striking new fully waterproof carrybags

By Lewis Fraser11 May, 2022
Vice Golf New Gear Bags Stand Bags Carry bags
Vice Carrybags Force

Vice Golf’s new FORCE carrybags offer striking designs that will make you stand out from the crowd, while ensuring the best performance on the course. 

The new range is split into two categories, the fully waterproof Vice FORCE Agua (£239) and the water-repellent Vice FORCE (£199).

Both of these bags feature six dividers, new carbon stand legs, a towel loop and a magnetic pocket. With the top-of-the-range Agua bag, you’ll get guaranteed fully waterproof material, while also keeping a lightweight and functional design. It also has a five-pocket design, so you've got room for everything you could need on the course. For those who want comfort on the course too, you're in luck, as this bag comes with a fully padded shoulder strap and hip pad, so you'll still be comfortable even after a long round.

• Bob MacIntyre reveals Rory McIlroy friendship

• Norman blasts PGA Tour over LIV releases

The Agua comes in the classic Vice Golf colours of black and neon lime, so you'll look stylish and stand out from the crowd. 

Vice Golf Agua Carrybag

The water-repellent bags come in two colour options, and offer very similar performance attributes to the Agua's, at a lower price of £199. While the Agua is fully waterproof, not all the zippers on the water-repellent models are sealed. However, the bag still comes in the same high performance nylon as the Agua, so you'll still get good protection from the elements. For storage space, the bag has everything you need, with dedicated velour pockets for your valuables, or a rangefinder, as well as all your other necessities.  

If you're looking for colour combinations that will fit in with the rest of the golf club, look elsewhere. For those who want to stand out and be noticed, the DIVA BLUE x GRAY combination as well as the COOL GRAY x NEON LIME combination, will certainly catch the eye. 

Vice Force Water Repellent Bag

