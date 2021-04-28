Vice Golf launches all-new cap colours for new season

If you fancy teeing it up in some of the coolest and most colourful golfing caps on the market right now, Vice Golf has what you're looking for.

The German company have stepped their golf attire range up a gear as golf gets back into full swing across the globe, launching 11 new colour combinations on three different cap models.

The Vice CREW series is now available in high-summer red-brown Maroon, in summery linen Hunter Green, in fiery Crimson, in timeless Grey x Blue, as well as an exceptionally colourful Multicolour version, in addition to the familiar white and blue.

• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?



Adding to the colour updates, the design innovations include a colour-matching rubber pin on the back of each cap with the slogan "Do it with Passion or not at all" as well as the Munich-based manufacturer's "embrace your Vice" leitmotif embroidered on the side of the cap.

The Vice SQUAD series is also being expanded with four new models, including the Vice SQUAD WHITE x GREY, which combines cool grey with white mesh, and the Vice SQUAD ALL BLACK, which more than lives up to its name.

• Vice Golf unveils dazzling DRIP coloured golf balls



The Vice DAD Cap series also gets some new colour combos. In Burgundy and Grey, the new Dad Hats impress with a spandex fraction, which ensures that the material adapts even more comfortably to the head shape of every golfer.

The material of all Vice Caps impresses with maximum comfort thanks to the pure cotton fabric, which is also suitable for hand washing after hot rounds of golf; the snapback closure as well as the cotton back closure on the Dad Caps allows for easy adjustment to any head size. A snap fastener also allows the cap to be quickly and flexibly attached to the back or backpack.

• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2021



With the Flex Brim Technology Vice Golf aims to appeal to all tastes - those who want to offer the peak strong and those who want to wear their Vice Cap with a straight peak. The cap peak is flexibly adjustable and can be bent back at any time without losing shape.

Price: £19.99



Available: Now

For more information on any of the new releases or for more golf products, head to the Vice Golf website by clicking here.