search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearVice Golf launches all-new cap colours for new season

Gear

Vice Golf launches all-new cap colours for new season

By Ryan Crombie28 April, 2021
Vice Golf Vice Golf apparel golf gear New Gear golf caps
Vice Golf Crew Caps

If you fancy teeing it up in some of the coolest and most colourful golfing caps on the market right now, Vice Golf has what you're looking for.

The German company have stepped their golf attire range up a gear as golf gets back into full swing across the globe, launching 11 new colour combinations on three different cap models.

The Vice CREW series is now available in high-summer red-brown Maroon, in summery linen Hunter Green, in fiery Crimson, in timeless Grey x Blue, as well as an exceptionally colourful Multicolour version, in addition to the familiar white and blue.

• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?

Adding to the colour updates, the design innovations include a colour-matching rubber pin on the back of each cap with the slogan "Do it with Passion or not at all" as well as the Munich-based manufacturer's "embrace your Vice" leitmotif embroidered on the side of the cap.

Vice Golf Detail

The Vice SQUAD series is also being expanded with four new models, including the Vice SQUAD WHITE x GREY, which combines cool grey with white mesh, and the Vice SQUAD ALL BLACK, which more than lives up to its name.

• Vice Golf unveils dazzling DRIP coloured golf balls

The Vice DAD Cap series also gets some new colour combos. In Burgundy and Grey, the new Dad Hats impress with a spandex fraction, which ensures that the material adapts even more comfortably to the head shape of every golfer.

Vice Golf Dad Caps

The material of all Vice Caps impresses with maximum comfort thanks to the pure cotton fabric, which is also suitable for hand washing after hot rounds of golf; the snapback closure as well as the cotton back closure on the Dad Caps allows for easy adjustment to any head size. A snap fastener also allows the cap to be quickly and flexibly attached to the back or backpack.

• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2021

With the Flex Brim Technology Vice Golf aims to appeal to all tastes - those who want to offer the peak strong and those who want to wear their Vice Cap with a straight peak. The cap peak is flexibly adjustable and can be bent back at any time without losing shape.

Price: £19.99

Available: Now

For more information on any of the new releases or for more golf products, head to the Vice Golf website by clicking here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Vice Golf

Related Articles - Vice Golf apparel

Related Articles - golf gear

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
STABLEFORD - HOW DOES IT WORK?
Stableford
play button
WHICH OF THESE IS THE BEST HYBRID OF 2021?
Hybrids
play button
HOW TO PLAY BUNKER SHOTS LIKE A PRO
Bunker Play
play button
INSIDE THE SWING OF TOMMY FLEETWOOD | SWING ANALYSIS
Tommy Fleetwood
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas: “I’m not out here for a popularity contest”
Robert MacIntyre gets his very own SONG!
The Machrie invests in significant course improvements
Tour pro almost disqualified after getting stuck in a lift
World No.8 out of Valspar Championship after positive COVID-19 test

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow