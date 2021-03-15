Vice Golf launches new SHINE towels for 2021

With the golf season set to get underway, it’s time to pimp out your golf bag with a towel that will keep your clubs and balls in tip-top condition.



For that, look no further than Vice Golf’s striking new SHINE towels.

The microfiber material is lightweight, absorbent and quick drying, while it reliably cleans the grooves of golf clubs and keeps your golf ball in perfect condition, ensuring perfect performance.

• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2021



The Vice SHINE microfiber towel has an extra-large surface area, allowing the golfer to use it fully wet, fully dry or both to keep your clubs clean throughout the round. Vice have ensured that the SHINE towel does not graze on the ground when attached to the bag.

New for 2021, the Vice SHINE towels are available in Six stunning designs for you to choose from.

Available: Now

Price: £13.99 per towel

Mission Pencilbag

Vice Golf has also launched an all-new pencil bag for the 2021 season.

Designed for the quick pre- or after-work round of golf, functionality can be found in every part of Vice Golf’s latest bag. Whether it's the towel holder in matching blue that doubles as a bottle opener, the double-stitched ball net in blue and red that also holds water bottles, or the velour-lined pocket for valuables or tees and other accessories.

• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?



Whether casually slung over one shoulder or distributing the weight across both shoulders, the Vice Mission Bag allows for both options with adjustable straps for optimal balance.

The bright off-white look is protected by a dirt- and water-repellent coating, allowing it to be used in many weather conditions.

Available: Now

Price: £89.99

Vice GATOR divot tool

To complete their recent launch of items, Vice Golf have released their GATOR divot tool.

The EN AW 7075 aluminum used in Vice GATOR for manufacturing is not only used in military products, but also features feather-light weight with tremendous material strength. The clean, calm design is topped off with a Vice logo milled on the top, revealing the natural silver colour of the aluminum.

• REVIEW - Duca Del Cosma Monterosso



The highly abrasion-resistant anodizing makes even the classic version of this tool in black an eye-catcher. In addition to the other colorus Cherry Red, Sky Blue, Blue Light and Gunmetal, Vice Golf has now produced the divot tool also in the popular "DRIP" look. The colour combination of BLACK with splashes of neon lime is available along with the other five colour options.

Available: Now

Price: £9.99