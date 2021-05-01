Vice Golf unveils colourful array of PURE gloves

Vice is looking to add a little more colour to your golf game with the release of its new PURE Color glove collection.



The premium, lambskin leather PURE glove offers and incredibly soft and supple feel. This top-quality glove guarantees a great fit and long lasting performance.

• WATCH - Vice golf balls review

There are seven colour variations to choose from in the new line-up, Poseidon, Koi, Magnet, camouflage, Eden, Mustard and Blue Light.

Vice has made updates to both the glove and the packaging.



• Vice's golf ball line-up explained



The closing tab of the glove now features a diagonal, raised Vice logo, as opposed to the old “Do it with passion or not at all” label, while the newly developed packaging has been designed to leave no surprises thanks to the transparent look.

Also, in order to meet the highest standards of quality and safety, the Vice PURE Color leather gloves are certified by an independent testing institute, ensuring that no harmful ingredients are used in the leather dyeing process or created as a result.



• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?



We all know that Vice is a golf brand that likes to do things a little bit differently, and this new collection of gloves certainly fits the bill.

Whether you are looking to make a bold fashion statement on the course, or simply want to match your glove up with your outfit, the premium and affordable PURE Color collection will allow you to do so.

Available:vicegolf.com

Price: £14.99