Vice Golf unevils eye-catching Guard umbrellas

With the winter weather upon us it is essential to have a robustly built umbrella in your golf bag.



Thankfully, the good people at Vice Golf have just unveiled four new designs of its Guard umbrellas.





From the classic look in black and white, to the more fancy Drip Lime and Drip Red editions, all the way to a eye-catching new light blue and papaya

pattern, Vice has something to suit everyone's tastes.

The All Around, Drip Lime and Drip Red umbrellas can be opened at the touch of a button, and their double-canopy covering provides wide coverage and stability, especially in gusty winds.

With a span of 55’’ it even keeps horizontal rain away. Despite the extensive span, the Vice Guard umbrellas are pleasantly light to carry thanks to a carbon fibre shaft, and grip securely in your hand thanks to its ergonomic rubber handle.

The Vice Guard Papaya impresses with it vibrant colours, a combination of light blue with the carbon frame in Living Coral.

The Guard umbrellas will allow you to effectively dodge the rain while allowing you to, as is always the case with Vice, continue your round in style.

Available: Now

Price: £39.99

