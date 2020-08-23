search
HomeGearVice Golf unveils dazzling DRIP coloured golf balls

Gear

Vice Golf unveils dazzling DRIP coloured golf balls

By David Cunninghame23 August, 2020
Vice Drip 4

We all know Vice Golf likes to do things a little differently and these new golf balls certainly highlight that.

Vice has always paired its high performance golf balls with unique colours, designs, and themes to add a touch of personality.

• Vice unveils eye-catching Pro Soft Hue golf balls

The new Vice PRO DRIP LIME and Vice PRO SOFT DRIP RED balls introduce a colour pattern that German brand guarantees you haven’t seen before.

Vice Drip 2

Inspired by the unique look and characteristics of spray paint, no two DRIP balls have the same design.

• REVIEW - Do Vice balls REALLY offer tour-level performance?

With brand-new colour combinations, the DRIP edition is guaranteed to turn the heads of your playing partners.

Vice Drip 3

Apart from the newly developed DRIP spray pattern on the balls and packaging, the Vice PRO DRIP LIME and Vice PRO SOFT DRIP RED features the exact same construction as their less dazzling white counterparts.

You can find out more about Vice’s 2020 line-up by clicking here and more about the new DRIP models here.

