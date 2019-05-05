Vice Golf unveils its 2019 ball line-up

Vice Golf say it evaluated more than 1,000,000 reviews to help significantly improve the performance of every single ball in its 2019 line-up.



These German engineered, mail order golf balls are designed to give you premium performance at a much lower price than the competition.



Vice found that its customers wanted to have a clearer separation between the models within the PRO series.

To achieve this, it applied several individual changes to the Vice PRO PLUS, PRO and PRO SOFT as well as generic changes that improved each of the three models.

Minor changes have also been made to the Vice TOUR and Vice DRIVE balls, with both models engineered to feel slightly softer without sacrificing any distance or spin control.

Vice PRO PLUS 2019

The PRO PLUS has been designed for players with driver clubhead speeds above 110 mph who are looking for a golf ball that will give them extra distance off the tee without sacrificing on maximum feel and spin around the greens.



The complex 4-piece-construction has a soft cast urethane cover, an increased overall compression of 95 and a very thin, flexible mantle layer that minimises driver spin and has a positive effect on ball speed.

The highly versatile DUPONT HPF outer casing layer helps to deliver the kind of short game spin you would expect from a tour ball, while reducing driver spin for more distance.

The addition of MP Duro technology to the cast urethane cover, meanwhile, will improve cut resistance and overall durability.

Vice PRO 2019

The PRO has been designed for players with clubhead speeds between 95 mph and 110 mph. Like the PRO PLUS, you can expect heaps of ball speed from the tee and maximum greenside spin control thanks to its 3-piece construction.



This latest version of the PRO model is designed to cater for the huge number of golfers who want to play a premium golf ball but at an affordable price.

Vice PRO SOFT 2019

The improved PRO SOFT is designed for players with driver clubhead speeds between 80 mph and 100 mph who want to gain additional distance off the tee combined with great spin rates in the short game.

The problem the Vice PRO SOFT tackles and solves is that many high performing golf balls have been designed for higher clubhead speeds, while it is targeted at medium to moderate swing speed players who still have the highest demand from their golf ball of choice.

Its soft feel comes from courtesy of its low overall compression of 65, while the new MP Duro cast urethane cover is the reason why what is essentially a distance ball is able to deliver so much spin and control around the greens.

Vice TOUR 2019

Players of the Vice TOUR can expect distance off the tee followed by control and soft feel in the short game.



This latest model is designed to offer more distance than ever before while delivering more spin than is commonly associated with Surlyn cover golf balls.

In fact, Vice believe the TOUR is among the strongest performing Surlyn golf balls in the market, offering the perfect blend of distance and control.

VICE DRIVE 2019

An out and out distance ball, the new Vice DRIVE features a medium-compression, maximized energy speed core (ESC) for soft feel, maximum control and staggering initial ball speed, resulting in extraordinary distance off the tee and with your mid-irons.



Despite the all-round performance of these golf balls promise, their greatest selling point remains the price you pay. At £21.48 for a dozen of the PRO models (when you purchase five dozen or more), the savings on offer are fantastic.

Prices:Vice PRO, PRO PLUS & PRO SOFT - £21.48 per dozen when ordering 5 dozen or more, £25.08 per dozen when ordering 3-4 dozen & £29.88 when ordering 1-2 dozen

Vice TOUR - £13.08 per dozen when ordering 5 dozen or more, £15.48 per dozen when ordering 3-4 dozen & £19.08 when ordering 1-2 dozen

Vice DRIVE - £9.48 per dozen when ordering 5 dozen or more, £10.68 per dozen when ordering 3-4 dozen & £13.08 when ordering 1-2 dozen