Vice Golf unveils its first apparel line

Vice Golf, one of the most dynamic and modern brands in golf that best known for producing premium quality top performing golf balls at an affordable pride, has just unveiled it’s latest project: apparel.



This new apparel line from the Munich based company follows the same principals as its hugely successful golf ball market strategy, offering premium quality at an affordable price.



• Vice Golf unveils limited edition GOLD ball

From polos to windbreakers, every piece is designed for all-day comfort and pairs the brand’s unique and fresh style with performance technologies to keep you playing your best out on the course.

Also, the collection’s modern styling makes it one of the best off-course options for those of you that like to wear you golf gear in more casual settings.



• REVIEW - Do Vice balls REALLY offer tour-level performance?



Here are a few highlights from the collection.

VICE WINDBREAKER

£119.99

Available in both Grey and Black colour options, this water repellent Windbreaker has excellent moisture-wicking and breathability qualities and is also extremely lightweight.

It is treated with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish along with Aquasorb technology to provide brilliant weather-proof properties.

In numbers, the waterproof ratings (Hydrostatic Head Test) are over 12,000mm, which means the jacket can withstand heavy rain for a full round.

VICE CREWNECK

£69.99

On first glance you’d be hard pressed to identify this pullover as one specifically designed for golf, but packed into this minimalist design is technology that will keep you comfortable in any conditions.



• Vice Golf introduces its first-ever cart bag

Vice has incorporated Spacer Fabric, a robust fabric that stands out for its breathability and moisture wicking attributes, while keeping the wearer warm in cold temperatures.

Spacer Fabric is produced by joining two single-knit fabric layers with a monofilament yarn, which leaves a “space” between the two layers. This space allows air to flow, creating the ideal blend of warmth and breathability.

VICE V-LOGO POLO

£54.99

If you are looking for a stylish polo that is packed with tech then check this out.

Available in five colourways, the V-Logo Polo uses drilease ("DR") technology that keeps you cool and dry at all times.

Because the comfort of DR fabrics is not from chemical finishes, the benefits are absolutely permanent and will not wash out over time.



• Vice Golf unveils its 2019 ball line-up

The process of wicking moisture to the outside of the fabric is achieved through an engineered combination of hydrophobic (“Water-repellent”) and hydrophilic materials (“Water-loving”).

While one material attracts water and pulls it away from the skin, the other keeps it on the surface to evaporate, while the special yarn shape speeds up the drying process.

Completing the collection are two t-shirt designs and three belt designs, each available in different colour options.

At the moment the collection is exclusively available for selected customers as a part of a ‘First Drop' but will likely be coming to vicegolf.com very soon.