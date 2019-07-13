Vice Golf unveils limited edition Open gear

Vice Golf is celebrating the famed return of the Open Championship to Northern Ireland with the release of a limited edition Royal Rush combo.

The German-based company has launched two timeless, high-quality limited edition items: the Vice Pro Plus Royal Rush, a special edition logo ball with custom packaging, and the Vice Royal Rush Cap.

The Pro Plus Royal Rush balls have been designed specifically with Royal Portrush in mind, with navy blue resplendent on the packaging and a Vice Golf interpretation of the club’s badge on the ball itself.

Vice Golf’s Royal Rush snap-back style cap also sees the adapted logo feature on the front of the limited edition piece. A golden Celtic Trinity knot and the words “Never Surrender” also take pride of place at either side of the cap as the company look to pay homage to all that is required on a golf course. The Celtic knot is also patterned on the inside of the brim.



Vice Golf have revealed that there are only 999 dozen limited edition balls on the market with the Open styled caps even more exclusive with only 333 available to purchase.

Available: Now

Vice Pro Plus ball price: £2.49 per ball

Vice Royal Rush Cap price: £22.99