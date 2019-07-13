search
Vice Golf unveils limited edition Open gear

Gear

Vice Golf unveils limited edition Open gear

By Ryan Crombie12 July, 2019
Vice Golf Vice Pro golf gear Gear Golf balls Apparel Royal Portrush Open Championship
Cap Balls 01

Vice Golf is celebrating the famed return of the Open Championship to Northern Ireland with the release of a limited edition Royal Rush combo.

The German-based company has launched two timeless, high-quality limited edition items: the Vice Pro Plus Royal Rush, a special edition logo ball with custom packaging, and the Vice Royal Rush Cap.

• FootJoy unveils limited edition Open Pro/SL

• Rory and Koepka lead Open Championship betting

The Pro Plus Royal Rush balls have been designed specifically with Royal Portrush in mind, with navy blue resplendent on the packaging and a Vice Golf interpretation of the club’s badge on the ball itself.

Balls 1

Vice Golf’s Royal Rush snap-back style cap also sees the adapted logo feature on the front of the limited edition piece. A golden Celtic Trinity knot and the words “Never Surrender” also take pride of place at either side of the cap as the company look to pay homage to all that is required on a golf course. The Celtic knot is also patterned on the inside of the brim. 

• The incredible story of the only Portrush Open champ

Cap 01

Vice Golf have revealed that there are only 999 dozen limited edition balls on the market with the Open styled caps even more exclusive with only 333 available to purchase. 

• Open Championship announces details of new TV deal

Available: Now
Vice Pro Plus ball price: £2.49 per ball
Vice Royal Rush Cap price: £22.99

