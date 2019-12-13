search
Vice Golf unveils new beanie collection

Gear

Vice Golf unveils new beanie collection

By bunkered.co.uk06 December, 2019
Vice Golf Beanie

With temperatures plummeting as we inch ever closer to the depths of winter, it’s time to invest in a woolly hat to keep you nice and cosy on the course.

And for that, look no further than the new Vice Beanie Collection 2019.

Three distinct categories - CLASSIC, WINTER and STRIPES - combine timeless designs with colorful details, with the different patterns and styles providing a beanie for every taste.

There are a total of seven new designs, all available to buy right now from vicegolf.com and priced at just £19.99 each.

“We want to make sure that all golfers are well equipped on the course and return to the clubhouse with warm ears,” said a Vice Golf spokesperson.

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF

Vice winter beanies are perfect for cold golf days on the course, as well as on the way to work or while celebrating on the ski slopes. Extra soft material and an inner lining made of acrylic fibre keeps head and ears in cold weather warm.

The three colour variants of the CLASSIC line convince with extra-light wearing comfort thanks to the mesh material where no additional thermal insulation isadded which makes them especially comfortable even on moderately cold days.

All Vice beanies can also be worn over the ears.

To find out more, log-on to vicegolf.com

