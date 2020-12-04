Vice partners with adidas to unveil striking golf shoe

Vice Golf and adidas have decided to team up to offer a limited edition bundle containing the first-ever pair of Vice shoes plus one dozen PRO DRIP LIME x Adidas golf balls.



Vice Golf is brand that likes to do things a little differently and is well known for its attention-grabbing products.

Both Vice and adidas have a passion for creating performance golf products with inspirations taken from off the course, with these shoes perfectly highlighting that passion.



“We’ve had our eye on Boost technology since its inception in 2015 and immediately wanted to get that comfort and style onto the golf course,” said Vice Golf founder and CEO Ingo Duellmann.



The Ultraboost shoe boasts Vice's signature lime green colorway to accent the unique design that is perfect for both on and off the golf course.



A camouflage pattern in gray and white highlights the top of the shoe, while Vice's brand-new drip pattern decorates the boost material at the bottom.



This shoe is bound to attract plenty of attention from your playing partners while still being able to suitably pair with most outfits and styles.



If you want a brighter colour pop, the alternate neon lime laces give that option.

As is always the case with Vice, it is the little details that help to make this product feel extra special.

A subtle Vice logo lives on the tongue of the shoe while a collab logo is celebrated within. The brand's motto, “Embrace Your Vice” runs down the spine of the heel, while another Vice logo lives underneath the transparent 3-stripe caging on the inside of the foot

The shoe box looks and feels exactly like the brand's ball packages and the bottom of the box is wrapped in a neon lime camouflage pattern, with the top cover featuring the exact same, embossed Vice logo colored in neon lime drip pattern as seen and felt on the ball packaging.



The connection continues after lifting the lid and discovering a box of Vice PRO DRIP LIME golf balls, with Adidas logos, sitting snugly in its own compartment.



The collaboration of these two Bavarian based golf brands marks another significant step from Vice into new areas of the game. No longer is Vice simple a golf ball company. It now offers a range of cool products and isn't showing any signs of slowing down its new ventures.



“Based in Bavaria like Adidas, we have always looked up to this global ambassador and brand that has made big moves in both the golf and footwear in recent years. It is a great honor to finally present the result of 22 months of work with tears of happiness when the final pair of shoes arrived”, said Duellmann.



The shoes will be part of a limited edition release so if you fancy grabbing a pair then you better be fast.



Available: December 11

Price: £219.95

More info:vicegolf.com

