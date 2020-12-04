search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearVice partners with adidas to unveil striking golf shoe

Gear

Vice partners with adidas to unveil striking golf shoe

By David Cunninghame03 December, 2020
Vice Vice Golf adidas Vice Golf Shoe by adidas Vice PRO DRIP LIME Shoes New Gear
Vice Golf Adidas 1

Vice Golf and adidas have decided to team up to offer a limited edition bundle containing the first-ever pair of Vice shoes plus one dozen PRO DRIP LIME x Adidas golf balls.

Vice Golf is brand that likes to do things a little differently and is well known for its attention-grabbing products.

Both Vice and adidas have a passion for creating performance golf products with inspirations taken from off the course, with these shoes perfectly highlighting that passion.

Vice Golf Adidas 2

“We’ve had our eye on Boost technology since its inception in 2015 and immediately wanted to get that comfort and style onto the golf course,” said Vice Golf founder and CEO Ingo Duellmann.

The Ultraboost shoe boasts Vice's signature lime green colorway to accent the unique design that is perfect for both on and off the golf course.

• Vice Golf's 2020 ball line-up explained

A camouflage pattern in gray and white highlights the top of the shoe, while Vice's brand-new drip pattern decorates the boost material at the bottom.

This shoe is bound to attract plenty of attention from your playing partners while still being able to suitably pair with most outfits and styles.

If you want a brighter colour pop, the alternate neon lime laces give that option.

As is always the case with Vice, it is the little details that help to make this product feel extra special.

A subtle Vice logo lives on the tongue of the shoe while a collab logo is celebrated within. The brand's motto, “Embrace Your Vice” runs down the spine of the heel, while another Vice logo lives underneath the transparent 3-stripe caging on the inside of the foot

• Vice Golf unveils dazzling DRIP coloured golf balls

The shoe box looks and feels exactly like the brand's ball packages and the bottom of the box is wrapped in a neon lime camouflage pattern, with the top cover featuring the exact same, embossed Vice logo colored in neon lime drip pattern as seen and felt on the ball packaging.

The connection continues after lifting the lid and discovering a box of Vice PRO DRIP LIME golf balls, with Adidas logos, sitting snugly in its own compartment.

Vice Golf Adidas 3

The collaboration of these two Bavarian based golf brands marks another significant step from Vice into new areas of the game. No longer is Vice simple a golf ball company. It now offers a range of cool products and isn't showing any signs of slowing down its new ventures. 

• REVIEW – The Titleist TSi drivers are real game changers

“Based in Bavaria like Adidas, we have always looked up to this global ambassador and brand that has made big moves in both the golf and footwear in recent years. It is a great honor to finally present the result of 22 months of work with tears of happiness when the final pair of shoes arrived”, said Duellmann.

The shoes will be part of a limited edition release so if you fancy grabbing a pair then you better be fast.

Available: December 11
Price: £219.95
More info:vicegolf.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Vice

Related Articles - Vice Golf

Related Articles - adidas

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

This HUGE name is in danger of missing The Masters
Venues announced for 2023 and 2024 editions of the Open
11 amazing Peter Alliss quotes you’ve never heard before
Peter Alliss: Tributes pour in for BBC's 'Voice of Golf'
'Voice of Golf' Peter Alliss dies at age of 89

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
See all videos right arrow