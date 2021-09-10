search
Vice PRO ZERO golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Vice PRO ZERO golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame07 September, 2021
Vice PRO ZERO
Vice Pro Zero 1

Vice has unveiled an all-new Fused Urethane golf ball design, claiming that it delivers ‘the best of both worlds.’

It’s not often we see Vice introduce a new golf ball concept, but with the PRO ZERO, and its Fused Urethane cover technology, the brand says it is filling the gap the super-premium performance of its PRO Series and its more durable Surlyn covered TOUR and DRIVE models.

• Vice unveils enhanced TOUR ball

Cast urethane is the gold standard when it comes to golf ball cover technologies, with the incredibly thin covers delivering the most control and feel on the greens. Surlyn cover compounds tend to focus more on maximising distance and durability at the expense of feel.

Vice Pro Zero 2

Fused Urethane is supposed to close that gap, giving you the distance you need off the tee, while providing enough spin and soft feel so as to fill you with complete confidence around the greens.

• Vice's golf ball line-up explained

Also, at just £2.19 per ball, the PRO ZERO typifies what Vice as a brand is all about, affordable quality.

Apart from the new cover technology, this 3-piece ball features VICE’s first 344 dimple patter, engineered to stabilise your ball flight in both calm and windy conditions.

• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

The size-optimised Energy Speed Core (ESC), meanwhile, brings greater ball speed and thereby more distance.

Vice Pro Zero 3

Adding to the appeal of sticking this golf ball in your bag is the extra-long and highly visible "Keep In Line" (KIL) putting line. With sharp edges, it has been developed to offer better visual perception when addressing the ball, making alignment on the greens a piece of cake.

So, if you are the type of golfer that is seeking consistent performance from your golf ball, but are also keen on finding the most bang for your buck, then the PRO ZERO could be right up your street.

Its all-round performance and durability benefits are sure to make it a winner for plenty of you.

Available:vicegolf.com
Price: £2.19 per ball (when purchasing five dozen or more)

