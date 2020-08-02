Vice teams up with popular YouTuber to launch limited edition ball

Together with TV producer, YouTuber and Random Golf Club founder Erik Anders Lang, Vice Golf has unveiled its first joint ball edition: The Vice PRO PLUS EAL.



Strictly limited to 500 dozen, this special edition is available at www.vicegolf.com from GBP 2.49 per ball.



Each ball in the Vice PRO PLUS EAL features the number 17b and includes a "Random Golf Club" logo print, as well as individual ball packaging in matte black and the Random Golf Club logo pattern on the front.

Random Golf Club, founded by Erik, is a new concept originally aimed at golfers who do not have membership and are interested in playing golf, meeting new golfers and developing a sense of belonging to a group.



According to German brand, Random Golf Club and the Vice share a common philosophy of representing golfers who have a good time on the course, can laugh at bad shots and enjoy the magic of playing new courses.

The 4-piece PRO PLUS model is designed primarily for long hitters and athletic players who require a golf ball tailored to towards their high clubhead speed. It provides maximum distance off the tee without sacrificing on spin and feel around the green.

