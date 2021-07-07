Vice unveils enhanced TOUR ball – and you’ll love the price

Vice has decided to give one of its most popular golf ball models a major overhaul.



The new Vice TOUR has been engineered to not only boost your distance off the tee, but also help with your touch and feel around the greens. Plus, as you would expect from Vice, the price is as appealing as ever.



The team at Vice sent its TOUR ball to Golf Labs San Diego to see how it could improve the new version. Based on the results and golfers’ feedback, engineers developed a more resilient Surlyn cover that gives the ball a softer feel, but also increases durability as it significantly reduces susceptibility to abrasion.

In addition to the cover, the cover and core were also improved to provide minimal driver spin and increased ball speed.



Combine that with a new 312 dimple pattern, which the entry-level Vice DRIVE received last year, and what you have is one of the German golf brand’s longest golf balls to date.

Plus, the colour of the logo and the KIL line match the colour of the ball packaging to give it that stylish Vice feel.



The TOUR will be the ideal fit for those of you who want a solid all-round performer from tee-to-green.



Plus, at just £1.69 per dozen when you purchase five dozen, (that’s only £20.28 for a dozen pack) you’ll be hard pressed to find a better value for money golf ball in this category.



Available:vicegolf.com

Price: £20.28 per dozen (when purchasing five dozen)