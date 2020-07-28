Vice unveils eye-catching Pro Soft Hue golf balls

Vice Golf has released a new range of coloured golf balls – the Vice Pro Soft Hue.



If you’re looking to inject a little colour into your golf game this summer then Vice Golf has you covered.



• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!



Although the brand already offers its Pro Soft model in White, Neon Lime, and Neon Red, it has decided to add Living Coral, Peach Parfait and Blue Light to its expansive line-up.

The word "Hue" denotes a shading or a colour shade. Vice chose these specific hues to deliver a striking, yet more discrete coloured golf ball.



• REVIEW - Do Vice balls REALLY offer tour-level performance?



Whether relatively classic with coral-coloured lettering on a white golf ball or louder in peach parfait or blue light - the new Vice Pro Soft Hue series brings a summer feeling to the golf course and as we now expect from Vice the brilliant packaging brings even more colour and style to your golf bag and is sure to be a talking point on the first tee.

The latest Pro Soft model from Vice received a significant upgrade for 2020 and you can find all you need to know about this golf ball, as well as the other four options in Vice’s current line-up, by clicking here.

The new models are available exclusively vicegolf.comat the astoundingly low prices that have made Vice so popular in recent years.

If you decide to purchase 5 dozen or ore then it only costs £2.09 per ball, climbing to the still incredibly affordable price of £2.49 per ball when purchasing 1-4 dozen.



• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?



Now although these coloured golf balls were designed primarily with female golfers in mind I reckon there is good chance just about anyone reading this wouldn’t mind sticking at least one of the three colour options into their bags.

Available: Now

Price: £29.88 per dozen (£25.08 per dozen when purchasing 5 dozen or more)