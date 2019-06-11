search
HomeGearVice unveils limited edition US Open gear

Gear

Vice unveils limited edition US Open gear

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2019
Vice Cypress Cap

With less than 48 hours until the 2019 US Open gets underway at Pebble Beach, Vice Golf has unveiled two strictly limited editions for collectors and fans alike: individual balls with their own packaging and a limited cap design.

Limited to just 333 pieces, the Vice CYPRESS Cap features a lone cypress tree on its bill in reference to the (probably) most photographed tree in golf.

The side-facing patch with the imprint “WEATHER ANY STORM” is the mantra of the limited editon: as firm as a tree, even though golfing resembles a roller coaster ride every now and then.

The cap joins the new ‘Dad Hat’ collection which has proven to be a huge hit with Vice customers since its launch in May.

It adapts ideally to the face shape and can be subsequently bent more or less.

The Vice PRO SOFT CYPRESS ball, meantime, features a blue VICE logo and a red Keep In Line (KIL) line.

Vice Cypress Balls

As with the Vice CYPRESS cap, the main motif of the Vice PRO SOFT CYPRESS is a sketched cypress tree, which is shown as a logo print in red and blue on every ball, as well as on every dozen package and sleeve.

“The Vice PRO SOFT CYPRESS is designed for golfers who are calm and "down-to-earth" like a cypress tree,” said a Vice spokesperson. “Even after terrible rounds of golf, they will not lose their composure.”

Strictly limited to 999-dozen only, the Vice PRO SOFT CYPRESS edition is sure to be highly coveted.

To find out more, click on the following links:

Vice CYPRESS Cap (RRP: £19.99)
Vice PRO SOFT CYPRESS Ball (RRP: £2.19 per ball)

--

