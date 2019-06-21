search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearViktor Hovland signs with PING

Gear

Viktor Hovland signs with PING

By David Cunninghame20 June, 2019
Viktor Hovland Ping PING G410 LST Ping irons John K. Solheim WITB Travelers Championship
Ping Hovland

Viktor Hovland, the most recent world #1 amateur, has signed an equipment contract with PING.

Hovland, who tied for 12th at last week’s U.S. Open in setting the record for the lowest 72-hole score (280) by an amateur in the event’s history, is making his debut as a PING staff pro at this week’s Travelers Championship.

• FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver

The Norwegian won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, earning him an invitation to this year’s Masters and U.S. Open. He took full advantage of his Masters appearance, winning low-amateur honours, after which he rose to world #1 amateur.

Ping Hovland 3

By finishing low amateur at the U.S. Open, he became the first player in more than 20 years to hold the distinction of being low amateur in both events in the same year.

Hovland’s collegiate career at Oklahoma State culminated with the 2019 Ben Hogan Award, given annually to the top men’s college player while taking into account all amateur competition in the past 12 months.

 • REVIEW – Just how good are the PING G410 irons?

The 21-year-old is from Oslo, Norway, a fact that brings great joy to the Solheim family, the owners of PING whose roots are traced to Bergen, Norway, the birthplace of PING founder Karsten Solheim.

Ping Hovland 2

“Viktor’s connection to Norway makes the relationship even more special. The country has been fully behind him since he burst onto the scene as a young junior, and he’s continued to impress on so many levels,” said John K. Solheim, PING President and Karsten’s grandson.

He continued, “he’s polite, humble and always smiling. His performance at Pebble Beach last week was a spectacular way to end his amateur career. I know my grandfather would be honored to have a Norwegian golfer of Viktor’s character and talent representing PING.”

• REVIEW – PING Blueprint irons

“Joining the PING staff is really exciting for me as I’ve always had tremendous respect for the company and what it represents,” said Hovland.

He added: “The technology behind the equipment and the service they provide allows me to focus on getting better and not worrying about my equipment.”

Ping Hovland 4

At the U.S. Open, Hovland switched to PING’s new G410 LST driver and saw tremendous results – leading the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee by nearly two full shots.

• PING G410 LST driver – FIRST LOOK!

“The G410 LST driver is a great fit for my game,” Hovland explained. “I don’t usually make significant changes to my equipment before such a big tournament, but after testing it during the week with the PING tour reps, it was clear the G410 LST driver was the best choice for me. I can swing with confidence off the tee knowing the results will be long and straight.”

As part of a multi-year agreement, Hovland will play a minimum of 11 PING clubs, including a driver and putter.

Related Articles - Viktor Hovland

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - PING G410 LST

Related Articles - Ping irons

Related Articles - John K. Solheim

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Travelers Championship

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident
Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth
Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET
EXCLUSIVE Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat
Harrington expects this rookie to make his Ryder Cup team

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow