WITB - Viktor Hovland makes history with hot PING putter

Gear

WITB - Viktor Hovland makes history with hot PING putter

By David Cunninghame27 June, 2021
Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win a European Tour event with victory at the BMW International Open.

Key to Hovland’s success was his magical touch on the greens. Using his PING PLD DS72, he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting and had more one putts across the four rounds than any other player in the field.

The 23-year-old was also mightily impressive off the tee, ranking 15th in Strokes Gained: Driving using his PING G425 LST driver.

The Norwegian’s iron game was on point at Golfclub München Eichenried, finding the putting surface on 73.6% of approaches. He uses a mix of the PING iBlade model at the long end of the set, while his mid and short irons are the prototype i59 model.

Around the greens he relies upon two PING Glide Forged Pro wedges and a single Vokey SM8.

His golf ball of choice is the 2021 Titleist Pro V1.

Viktor Hovland – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G425 LST (9˚, Project X HZURDUS Smoke RDX Black 6.5)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV  Raw 85 TX)
Hybrid: PING G425 (19˚)
Irons: PING iBlade (4-6), PING i59 (7-PW)
Wedges: PING Glide Forged Pro (50˚, 56˚) Titleist Vokey SM8 (60˚)
Putter: PING PLD DS72
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

