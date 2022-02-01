search
HomeGearPING driver powers Hovland to victory in Dubai

Gear

PING driver powers Hovland to victory in Dubai

By David Cunninghame31 January, 2022
WITB Viktor Hovland Dubai Desert Classic Ping PING G425 LST Ping i210 PING Glide Forged Pro Titleist Pro V1
Viktor Hovland Witb Dubai

Viktor Hovland claimed his first Rolex Series title after defeating Richard Bland in a play-off at the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

With the win, the Norwegian has moved up to number three in the Official World Golf Rankings, and that win came in no small part thanks to his dominance off the tee at the Emirates Golf Club.

• The G425 drivers are 'dependable and brilliant'

Using his PING G425 LST he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and averaged a booming 305.13 yards with the big stick.

The other weapons in the 24-year-old’s long game arsenal are a TaylorMade SIM 3-wood and a Callaway Utility Wood.

• PING i59 irons – FIRST LOOK!

A brilliant ball striker, Hovland carries PING’s i210 irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

Around the greens he relies upon two PING Glide Forged Pro and a single Vokey SM8 lob wedge.

• Our favourite PING putters through the decades

Rounding out his set-up are a PING PLD putter and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Viktor Hovland – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G425 LST (9˚, Fujikura Speeder TR 661 TX)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X)
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 9 X)
Irons: PING i210 (4-PW, KBS Tour V 120 X)
Wedges: PING Glide Forged Pro (50˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60˚, KBS Tour V 130 X)
Putter: PING PLD DS 72
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

