WITB – PING driver propels Viktor Hovland to a third victory

Viktor Hovland claimed his third PGA Tour victory with a dominant display at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

The Norwegian was able to successfully defend his title in no small part thanks to his power and precision off the tee. Using his PING G425 LST he ranked 20th in the driving distance stats and tied for fourth in driving accuracy.



• The G425 drivers are 'dependable and brilliant'



• PING i59 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The 24-year-old's iron play was also in fine form, finishing the week ranked tied seventh in the Greens in Regulation stats. Hovland had recently switched to PING’s latest i59 irons but returned to his trusty i210 models for his trip to Mexico.

He carries two of PING’s brand-new Glide Forged Pro wedges, to go along with a single Vokey SM8 design.

• Our favourite PING putters through the decades



The final weapons in Hovland’s arsenal are a custom-made PING PLD DS 72 putter and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.



Viktor Hovland – What's in the bag

Driver: PING G425 LST (9˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 TX)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX)

Irons: PING i210 (3-PW, Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X [3], KBS Tour V 120 X [4-PW]

Wedges: PING Glide Forged Pro (50˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60˚, KBS Tour V 130 X)

Putter: PING PLD DS 72

Ball: Titleist Pro V1