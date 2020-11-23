Volvik has the perfect stocking filler for Christmas

Volvik has the ideal Christmas gift for the golfer in your life in the form of the new tube packs that showcase the unique array of multi-coloured balls the brand has to offer.



The Rainbow tube packs of its distinctive golf balls provide an option for those of you seeking a more easily visible ball to play during the winter months.



In addition, Standard tube packs of Volvik balls are available featuring three brightly coloured options in the VIMAT or VIVID LITE models, plus a matching True-Fit glove and eight tees for the ultimate Volvik gift.

Designed to provide longer distance for golfers with swing speeds between 70-90 mph, the VIVID ball, the world’s first ever matte-finished coloured golf ball, delivers a mid to high launch, plus a soft feel and high short game spin.



The stylish VIMAT ball is suited to golfers with swing speeds between 70-90 mph seeking lower spin and a high ball flight off the tee, plus a decent level of short game spin for consistent greenside control. The VIMAT ball is available in Lime and White in the Standard tube pack.

Delivering more distance for golfers with slower swing speeds of around 55-85mph, the VIVID LITE ball provides enhanced feel due to a lighter, softer core and is available in Lime and Pink colourways in the Standard tube pack.



So if you fancy brightening up a friend or family member’s stocking this Christmas then you can get your hands on the Volvik tube packs for £21.95 at golf stores across the UK now.