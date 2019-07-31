Volvik unveils first Rangefinder - and you'll love the price!

Famous for its multi-coloured performance golf balls and the official ball of the World Long Drive Championship, Volvik has introduced the V1 Rangefinder, a multi-functional device to help amateur golfers hit their target.



Featuring a Pin Finder function and capable of calculating distances from five to 1,200 yards (accurate to within one yard), the V1 is a cutting-edge distance measuring device at a highly competitive price point.

The ‘Slope Compensation’ mode, which can be turned off for use in tournaments, takes into account elevation changes to provide precise distances from every location. Designed for comfort the large eyepiece and high-quality 6x magnification viewer ensures a clear image of the green.



Also incorporated in the pioneering technology from Volvik is the ‘Priority First Goal’, which allows the user to quickly measure the distance to their desired object, such as a bunker. The distance is measured in either yards or metres and is confirmed by a vibration once detected.

Included with the product is a CR2 Lithium battery, a durable zipped carry case with carabiner for bag attachment, and a cleaning cloth.



It’s also available in three colour options – Black, Orange or Mint – and, appealingly, has an RRP of only £199.



“We are excited to bring the hi-tech V1 rangefinder to the UK market at an unrivalled price,” said Tony Fletcher of Brand Fusion International, the company distributing Volvik products in the UK. “The high level of accuracy, plus the user-friendly and ergonomic design, allows golfers to more efficiently find distances to their selected targets.”

To find out more, log-on to volvik.com