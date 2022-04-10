search
Want a new pair of luxury golf shoes? Look no further...

Gear

Want a new pair of luxury golf shoes? Look no further...

By Lewis Fraser07 April, 2022
FootJoy Gear golf shoes New Gear
Fj Sunglasses Pic 2

FootJoy have teamed up with their Optical partner Garrett Leight California Optical to create this stunning, limited-edition, high-performance shoe.

The GLCO x FootJoy Packard is a lightweight option for your feet, and as you can see, the detailing is spectacular.

The technology that has gone into this iconic design is top of the range, blending a classic FootJoy style, the Premiere Series with a contemporary design from Garrett Leight California Optical, while giving you the best performance on the golf course.

Here’s the details on the shoes, which come in three different styles.

- Features hand-selected, soft, full grain leather uppers

- Exquisite patent leather detailing to coordinate with the tortoise print vibe

- Includes the popular VersaTrax+ outsole, featuring an anti-channeling technology that is engineered to deliver exceptional on-course performance

- Equipped with Gold Pulsar cleats by Softspikes® that delivers no-slip grip - Soft, comfortable OrthoLite® FitBed® with FJ x GLCO branding

Fj Sunglasses Shoes

Most of all though, the collaboration has produced some stunning looking shoes, which are available in three unique designs.

Tiger Woods explains surprising footwear change

The limited edition shoes are out now, and they come in three different designs. We're sure you'll agree with us though, they are all pretty spectacular.

Fj Sunglasses 5

Fancy getting your hands on them? Head over to www.FootJoy.co.uk and secure your pair while you still can.

