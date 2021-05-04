Which TaylorMade iron is right for you?

TaylorMade has one of the strongest irons line-ups in the business, but which model will be the best fit for your game?

With so many brilliant options to choose from, figuring out which iron is right for you can prove to be difficult.

If you are on the hunt for a new set of irons, then we of course suggest going and getting custom fitted, but hopefully this quick guide to TaylorMade's current offerings will give you a clear picture as to the kind of golfer each model is aimed it.



Hit the NEXT button below to get started.