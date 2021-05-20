Which Titleist iron is right for you?

Titleist is renowned for making some the best irons in golf, but which model will be the best fit for your game?

With so many brilliant options to choose from, figuring out which one is right for you can prove to be difficult.

If you are on the hunt for a new set of irons, then we of course suggest going and getting custom fitted, but hopefully this quick guide to Titleist’s current line-up will give you a clear picture as to the kind of golfer each model is aimed it.

