Gear

Why are the folks at Titleist celebrating this week?

By bunkered.co.uk20 July, 2019
Titleist Bag

Titleist has extended its streak as the No.1 ball at The Open in emphatic fashion.

The leader in this category since records began, Titleist was the ball of choice for two-thirds of the 156-strong field that teed it up at Royal Portrush this week.

Remarkably, that’s more than five times that of the nearest competitor.

A win on Sunday would make it ten wins from the last eleven majors for a Titleist golf ball – a run stretching back to the 2017 US Open. Not only that, it would also mark the fifth Claret Jug in a row.

Titleist Golf Ball manager, Jan Diprose, said: “After a clean sweep of both men’s and ladies’ majors in 2018, it has been great to see the momentum continue this season, with more tour professionals using the Pro V1 and Pro V1x than ever before.

“We’ve also seen a significant number of players transition into the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls following their launch at the start of the year. By winning this week’s golf ball count again at the final major of the year, Titleist has once again cemented its status as the most trusted ball in golf.”

Titleist’s performance this week correlates with its success on the worldwide professional tours so far this season.

Prior to this week, the brand led the way with 15,965 players placing their trust in the performance and consistency of Pro V1 and Pro V1x – more than eight times its nearest competitor. The No.1 ball in golf has also amassed 112 wins across the major worldwide tours so far this season, including 13 on the European Tour and 19 on the PGA Tour.

In further good news for Titleist, its TS3 driver was the No.1 driver model in play at Portrush, whilst it also led the field in the wedge category (35.4%).

