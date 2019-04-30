search
Gear

Why you should download the free Bushnell GPS app

By David Cunninghame30 April, 2019
If you are the proud owner of one of Buhsnell’s award winning laser rangefinders or GPS devices then you need to download the brand’s free GPS app.

We all know that Bushnell makes some of the best DMDs on the market, including the new Pro XE laser, and while each of them are brilliant in their own right, Bushnell has boosted their performance with the addition of the Free supporting Bushnell Golf GPS app.

Free to download for all Bushnell Golf product owners and suitable for Apple and Android phone users, the app provides access to state-of-the-art graphics and technology designed to further enhance your golfing experience.

The key features of the app, which can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet, include:

• Play Golf: Access to over 36,000+ professionally mapped golf courses worldwide. Front, centre, back measurements to the green, custom points and 3D graphic layouts of each hole plus shot distance and scorecard tracking.

• Golf Scores: Enter your score on the golf course while you are playing, and the score will register on the app, enabling easy tracking of total scores and putts.

• Seamless Updates: Wirelessly update golf courses on your compatible GPS devices through a Bluetooth connection on your phone.

• Swing Pro: Analyse your swing speed and tempo using the Swing Pro feature on your Bushnell Golf device.

• Pedometer: Provides daily syncing of steps to your mobile phone, allowing daily progress tracking.

• Fitness: Fitness data function records average speed, pace and distance – great for tracking walks, runs and bike rides.

There are two versions of the free Golf app, dependent on which Bushnell device you own.

Pro XE, Tour V4, Tour V4 Shift users will be able to access hole layouts, 3D flyovers and scorecard tracking elements, while Hybrid, Excel, iON2 and Phantom users have all that plus the added benefit of the Swing Pro, Pedometer and Fitness data tracking.

Once downloaded, the app can be used with or without a Bushnell device, enabling you to benefit from its many features even if you aren’t using your laser or GPS.

To access the app all you need is to provide the serial number of your device when prompted during the registration process.

Below is a full list of devices that the FREE Bushnell Golf App is compatible with:

GPS Devices: Excel, iON2, Phantom, iON, Ghost, Neo XS, Neo X, Neo+ Watch, Neo+, XGC+

Laser rangefinders: Pro XE, Pro X2, Hybrid, Hybrid 2012, Tour V4 Shift, Tour V4

