Gear

Why you'll love the new Galvin Green Apollo jacket

By David Cunninghame12 February, 2020
Galvin Green Apollo 1

The new Apollo waterproof jacket is a stylish number that headlines Galvin Green's 2020 Part One collection and is the first lightweight GORE-TEX Paclite offering from the brand to incorporate front pockets.

The news that this jacket has pockets will comes as a pleasant surprise to most Galvin Green fans.

In the past, the Swedish innovators have shied away from incorporating pockets into its lightweight waterproofs so as to not limit performance or freedom of movement in anyway whatsoever.

• Galvin Green unveil Part One collection for 2020

The creation of lighter stretch fabrics, however, has made it easier for Galvin to design a jacket that ticks the boxes for the golfer keen to avoid any restrictions when wearing a 100% waterproof top.

The latest lightweight fabric stretches in different directions during the swing, so you don’t notice the two discrete pockets during the swing. Having these pockets, however, helps add to the appeal and the on and off course versatility of the jacket.

Galvin Green Apollo 2

Galvin says the Apollo has taken two years to develop, six months longer than the usual progression of garments from drawing board to delivery.

• Galvin Green launches new "UpCycle Collection"

This is because various designs were tested to determine the one that ensured the addition of pockets wouldn’t interfere with the player’s swing. It weighs just 300g, with the extra pockets adding only 25g to its overall weight.

Galvin Green Apollo 3

Easy to pack into the golf bag, the Apollo is extremely breathable and has a super-soft feel.

Shaped sleeves provide easy movement and cuffs feature partial elastic and a tab with a touch and close Velcro fastener.

• Galvin Green ShakeDry going down a storm

Adjustable chest width tabs and an elasticated drawstring at the hem, meanwhile, deliver a comfortable fit. 

The jacket in GORE-TEX Paclite stretch fabric comes in six colourway choices and in sizes S-3XL.

Available: Now
Price: £290

