Wilson announces signing of three-time PGA Tour champ

Gary Woodland has joined the ‘Advisory Staff’ of Wilson Golf.



The 34-year-old from Kansas has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him debut the new prototype Staff Model blades in addition to the V4 utility iron at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The three-time PGA Tour winner and world No.31 is also in the process of testing the new Wilson Staff Cortex, winner of Driver vs Driver 2.



• Justin Rose confirms golf's worst-kept secret



• Is another Ryder Cup winner set to join Honma?



“I’m extremely excited to be joining Wilson after working with them extensively the last few months,” said Woodland. “Their premium line of clubs and high-quality equipment will be integral as I continue to elevate my game.”



• AT A GLANCE - 2019 EQUIPMENT MOVES & RUMOURS



Wilson Golf president Tim Clarke added: “As the Wilson brand continues to gain momentum in the golf space, we are thrilled to have a player of Gary’s stature join the team.

“We want players that are athletes at heart and who want to be involved in the brand both on and off the course. We think Gary is a perfect fit for the culture of innovation and excellence we’re building at Wilson.”