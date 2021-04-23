search
Wilson introduces fresh cart and carry bags for 2021

Gear

Wilson introduces fresh cart and carry bags for 2021

By David Cunninghame21 April, 2021
Wilson Golf Wilson bags
Wilson 2021 Golf Bags

Wilson Golf’s extensive 2021 bag range consists seven different styles of bags, in an incredible 32 different colour combinations to appeal to all golfers.

Headlining the range is the all-new ECO carry bag that has been made from more than 50 recycled plastic water bottles.

• Wilson D9 drivers, fairways, hybrids & irons – FIRST LOOK!

Each ECO bag (£109) is made with a production method that uses less energy than using new material, reduces CO2 emissions and keeps plastic out of landfills.

Wilson Eco Bag

The super-lightweight (1.9kg) bag features a five-way padded top with two full-length dividers and an integrated handle for an easy carry.

A stay flat base and self-activated legs for stability, plus ergonomic, fully adjustable shoulder straps allow for an effortless walk around the course.

There are six pockets, while an umbrella holder and rain hood come as standard. Plus, at just £109, it represents great bang for your buck.

Wilson Dry Tech

For those of you who will head out onto the golf course no matter how poor the conditions, the waterproof Dry Tech II carry bag (£220) features lightweight and durable fabrics, heat-sealed seams and waterproof zippers to keep your gear and valuables dry.

Wilson Exo Ii Bag

The popular EXO II carry bag (£160) is an innovative, premium model that features five divided club sections; a non-skid base; 3D foam padded strap; and seven spacious pockets. An improved stand mechanism incorporating a completely redesigned stand trigger now deploys the legs further out for rock-solid stability.

The cart version (£190) features nine pockets – the joint most in the Wilson range – including options for the phone, clothing, accessories, drinks and balls. 

• Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!

The 14 full-length dividers ensure the ultimate club organisation, while an enlarged putter section accommodates oversized grips.

Wilson Feather Bag

The versatile Feather bag (£90) is, as you might have guessed, incredibly lightweight. The 1.7kg bag features a quick and smooth integrated stand activation, a padded strap and hip/low back pad to ensure easy carrying and comes with six pockets.

Wilson Quiver Bag

At 1.4kg, the QS bag (£80) is the lightest in the Wilson range. The quiver-style carry bag is always ready to hit the course and is perfect for those late evenings on a sun-kissed fairways.

Wilson Ilock Bag

Made from a lightweight water-resistant fabric, the iLock cart bag (£185/£145) secures each club in its own section for added protection including nine iron holders, four protected dividers and an oversized putter section.

Wilson Tour Bag

Finally onto the new Wilson Pro Tour cart bag (£399). Its striking design, with the traditional Wilson Red & White colours, will to make any golfer feel just like a Tour pro.

• Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

Inspired by feedback from Wilson Tour players and caddies, the Pro Tour bag is packed with all of the features you would expect from a tour bag.

