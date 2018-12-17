Wilson D7 irons review: Redefining your distance expectations

Wilson has engineered these irons with one key goal in mind: to give you distance like you have never experienced before.



As the successor to the brand’s highly successful and super long D300 irons, the D7s have some seriously big boots to fill.

Powering these new irons is RE•AKT, a culmination of technologies, which all share the same common goals and deliver benefits such as, greater ball speed, more forgiveness and control to make the game more enjoyable.



So let's get straight to the heart of the matter, how far do these things fly?

So let’s get straight to the heart of the matter, how far do these things fly?

To say the distance they offer is impressive would be one almighty understatement. Off the face you can really feel the ball taking off and launching high into the air. You will be surprised at just how long you have to wait for the ball to finally hit the deck.



Throughout the set the ball speed on offer is simply staggering but thanks to the progressive Power Hole design, the shorter irons provide a decent level of control and workability for an iron in the super game improvement category.

It is worth noting that the lofts are strong with the D7s, but thanks to the increase in MOI and improved launch characteristics, you can still expect towering ball flights with each individual iron and a good level of stopping power on the greens.



In terms of forgiveness you can expect pretty much what you would expect to see from an iron in this category. With off centre strikes my ball speed only dropped marginally and the clubhead felt very stable when struck both out of the heel and toe.

Although the speed and forgiveness on offer are excellent, there is one reason why the D7s are a country mile ahead of its predecessors in my book, and that is down to the new aesthetics.



The improvements in shaping, overall appearance and the look down behind the ball are nothing short of incredible. The performance the D300 offered was up there with the best irons in the super game improvement category but the design was a hard obstacle for many golfers to see past.

With a thinner, cleaner topline, as a result of removing the Power Holes, and the straighter, crisper lines throughout the design, these irons are ones you are more than happy to pick up and have a waggle with in the pro shop. Then, once you have a hit with them and experience the crazy distance on offer you are going to find it hard putting them back down.

Available: Mid January 2019

Price: £469 (5-SW) steel shafts (available left handed) and £599 (5-SW) graphite shafts

