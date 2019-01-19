Wilson D7 woods – FIRST LOOK!

Wilson Golf is launching new super lightweight distance woods as part of its latest D7 range for the player looking for extra yards and forgiveness off the tee.



First off let’s get started with the all-new D7 driver. The driver features RE-AKT Technology, a combination of Superlight Design and Reactive Face Technology that delivers faster club head speed and increased ball speeds for longer distances.

If you struggle for clubhead speed then this is one driver well worth checking out. That lightweight design is bound to help you gain some speed and boost your distances of the tee.



It isn’t simply distance, however, that is on offer with the D7, you can also expect improved forgiveness. The increased forgiveness is in large part thanks to the new crown design.

The radical lightweight crown design, removes excess weight from the clubhead and improves the sound and feel through a pioneering [K]omposite Crown construction.



The crown features a layer of Dupont Kevlar for vibration (sound) dampening, which is sandwiched in-between two layers of carbon, weave on top and unidirectional underneath.

“The process of creating the D7 driver started with designing the head shape and then stripping out all available weight, almost 25 grams,” said Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf.



He continued, “this weight was strategically returned to the head with the goal of improving the sound of the driver and optimizing ball flight with Dynamic Launch Control.”

Unlike its D300 predescessor, the D7 does not feature Wilson’s Fast Fit adjustable hosel. Instead, it features Dynamic Launch Control to optimize launch conditions for different player types.



Dynamic Launch Control is offered in three loft options to aid different swing speeds: The 9.0˚ degree for players with a fast swing speed with weighting forward in the head for lower launch and spin; the 10.5˚ for those with a moderate-to-fast swing speed with weighting in the middle of the head for a higher launch and spin, and the 13.0˚ is perfect for a slow-to-moderate swing speed with weighting further back and towards the heel for the highest launch and a draw bias.

The D7 fairway woods and hybrids club are a dramatic change to previous distance versions, starting with a head shape inspired by input from Wilson Tour players.

The new Lightweight Crown Construction, meanwhile, features thin-cast pockets, saving five grams of weight, which promotes the SuperLight Design and aids forgiveness.

“We’ve modified the structure where we need it and removed weight where we didn’t want it and it’s made a significant gain in performance. As with the driver, the D7 fairways and hybrid can be swung faster with the same effort, resulting in more distance,” explained Jon.

To help generate as much speed and distance as possible, a Carpenter Custom 455 Stainless Steel face insert has been incorporated that helps boost deflection, whilst also improving the level of feel off the face.

“The design of the D7 fairways and hybrids are based on comprehensive research and analysis of the golf market. Golfers of all abilities will benefit from RE-AKT Technology, along with the confidence-inspiring looks at address,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director at Wilson Golf.



D7 Driver

Available: Mid January

Price: £269

Options: 9˚, 10.5˚, 13˚ (10.5˚ LH)

Stock Shafts: UST-Mamiya Helium A-flex (45 grams), R-flex (46 grams), S-flex (57 grams)



D7 Fairways

Available: Mid January

Price: £149

Options: 15˚ (3-wood), 18˚ (5-wood), and 21˚ (7-wood) (15˚, 18˚ LH)

Stock Shafts: UST-Mamiya Helium A-flex (45 grams), R-flex (46 grams), S-flex (57 grams)

D7 Hybrids

Available: Mid January

Price: £129

Options: 19˚, 22˚, 25˚, 28˚ (19°, 22˚, 25° LH)

Stock Shafts: UST-Mamiya Helium A-, R-, S- flexes at 65 grams