Wilson D9 drivers, fairways, hybrids & irons – FIRST LOOK!

Wilson is taking its distance club range to the next level having invested heavily in a generative computer design process.



The D9 line-up has been built for players looking for the ultimate in distance, forgiveness and control.



Wilson says that the innovative, generative computer design process uses computer modelling software to evolve a design by simulating several clubhead variations to produce the most effective design possible comparing data across hundreds of versions.

“The process we used required over 100 processor cores of computing power and it helped us as an engineering team get to a final design quicker than ever before,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Wilson Golf Club Innovation.

He added: “We had 120 computers running for seven days a week to create the overall design and we’re delighted with the result in creating an aesthetically-pleasing range with more distance and control than ever before.”

First off let’s delve into the new D9 irons.

Wilson Golf, the brand with more Major victories (62) than any other with its irons, is chasing more power than ever before with this latest release.



Following on from the successful and incredibly long D7 irons, the new D9 range features Wilson proprietary Power Hole 2.0 Technology.

The Urethane-filled pocket arrangements increase deflection and allow even more energy to transfer to the ball across the entire face for effortless higher balls speeds and increased distance.

This is supported by a new ultra-thin face structure – the largest, thinnest and unsupported face in the history of Wilson irons.

The responsive face also incorporates a larger sweetspot for off-centre hits.

The generative design process also created the lowest-ever CG (centre of gravity) on a Wilson iron, helping to improve both the launch and spin characteristics when compared with the D7.

The result on the golf course will be higher flying, more controlled iron shots that land more softly on the greens.

Now onto the new D9 woods.

Like the irons, the driver, fairways and hybrids use the same generative design to boost distance and improve sound and performance.

The D9 woods are powered by what Wilson is labelling its peak kinetic response clubface (PKR).

This new face design divides the face into a series of fractural zones, fine-tuning every millimetre of the surface to deliver explosive distance.

The PKR Face is the most technologically advanced face that Wilson has ever produced and has been tested on the PGA Tour in 2020 by Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele.

The forgiving D9 driver features a three-layer composite crown that neutralises vibrations for pleasing sound and feel, and reduce weight, ensuring a lower CG for improved ball flight.

You can choose between a standard 10-gram or super lightweight 3-gram weight configuration to fine tune moment of inertia (MOI) and forgiveness levels.

For the first time ever, the Wilson D9 fairway woods and hybrids feature Variable Face Technology, which delivers high ball speeds and high launch angles, even on mishits. Both clubs feature a premium maraging steel insert to provide a thin, hot face for more speed, feel and distance performance.

The new D9 line-up boasts plenty of technological advancements, and Wilson is promising some noticeable gains over its brilliant D7 predecessors.



Plus, as is so often the case with Wilson, you are getting all of these advanced technologies and brilliant performance at a fantastic price.

We’re looking forward to testing the full range in the coming weeks and our expectations are high considering just how good the brand’s new releases have been in recent years.

Available: Now

Prices: D9 irons - £499 (steel 5-PW), £579(graphite 5-PW), D9 driver - £299, D9 fairway woods - £179, D9 hybrids - £159