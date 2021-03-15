Wilson extends INFINITE putter line-up with new Buckingham model

Wilson has added a new, high-MOI mallet model to its popular INFINITE putter range.



This modern and recognisable head shape is perfect for those of you seeking a remarkably stable putter.



The Buckingham also continues Wilson’s INFINITE tradition of being named after landmarks and neighbourhoods in the brand’s home city of Chicago.

As with all the INFINITE range, the Buckingham features Counterbalance Technology, which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.



The grip includes an oversize design construction to provide a stable feel and limit rotation during your stroke. At 104 grams, the heavy grip plays a crucial role in creating that counter-balanced putter feel.

Also, a black anti-glare finish accentuates the sight lines that have been stripped back to improve alignment at address. The Double-Milled Face that promotes consistent impact, roll and distance control also features the famous Wilson Staff shield to complete the refined look.



“The Buckingham is an excellent addition to the INFINITE line-up which has proved very popular amongst golfers with plenty of options to choose from between blade and mallet models,” said Head of Wilson Golf - UK and Ireland, Lee Farrar.

Apart from all of the great tech and features with the new Buckingham, what makes it such a brilliant option is the relatively cheap price tag of £109.



The Buckingham is the ninth putter in the INFINITE line-up, which also includes the Windy City, West Loop and Michigan Avenue blade options; the Grant Park half-moon mallet style; and The ‘L’, South Side, Bucktown and The Bean full mallets.

Available: April

Price: £109