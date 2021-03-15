search
HomeGearWilson extends INFINITE putter line-up with new Buckingham model

Gear

Wilson extends INFINITE putter line-up with new Buckingham model

By David Cunninghame15 March, 2021
Wilson Buckingham 1

Wilson has added a new, high-MOI mallet model to its popular INFINITE putter range.

This modern and recognisable head shape is perfect for those of you seeking a remarkably stable putter.

• Wilson D9 drivers, fairways, hybrids & irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Buckingham also continues Wilson’s INFINITE tradition of being named after landmarks and neighbourhoods in the brand’s home city of Chicago.

Wilson Buckingham 2

As with all the INFINITE range, the Buckingham features Counterbalance Technology, which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

• Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

The grip includes an oversize design construction to provide a stable feel and limit rotation during your stroke. At 104 grams, the heavy grip plays a crucial role in creating that counter-balanced putter feel.

Also, a black anti-glare finish accentuates the sight lines that have been stripped back to improve alignment at address. The Double-Milled Face that promotes consistent impact, roll and distance control also features the famous Wilson Staff shield to complete the refined look.

• Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!

“The Buckingham is an excellent addition to the INFINITE line-up which has proved very popular amongst golfers with plenty of options to choose from between blade and mallet models,” said Head of Wilson Golf - UK and Ireland, Lee Farrar.

Wilson Buckingham 4

Apart from all of the great tech and features with the new Buckingham, what makes it such a brilliant option is the relatively cheap price tag of £109.

The Buckingham is the ninth putter in the INFINITE line-up, which also includes the Windy City, West Loop and Michigan Avenue blade options; the Grant Park half-moon mallet style; and The ‘L’, South Side, Bucktown and The Bean full mallets.

Available: April
Price: £109

