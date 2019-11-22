Wilson Golf celebrates hugely succesful season

Wilson Golf is celebrating one of the most successful years in the company’s long and illustrious history.



Staff Advisory players have tasted success on both sides of the Atlantic using Wilson’s latest products.

Scotland’s David Law began the year in style with victory at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia in February before Gary Woodland won the US Open at Pebble Beach in June. That was the 62nd major won by a player using Wilson irons – more than any other brand.

Denmark’s Benjamin Poke recently continued the winning feeling with a dominant display at Final Qualifying Stage at Lumine Golf Club in Spain. The 27-year-old carded six rounds in the 60s to seal an emphatic six-shot victory and gain a place on the European Tour in 2020.



• Wilson's major-winning Wilson iron on sale

• REVIEWED - Wilson D7 driver



Further success has come from England’s Jack Senior, who has recently re-signed to Wilson in a multi-year deal after he gained his European Tour card with a T4 finish at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

Jack, who ended the year in sixth spot on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, having won the inaugural ISPS Handa World Invitational in August and performed well in the closing stages, joins a strong line up of talented golfers playing with Wilson clubs on tour next season.



REVIEWED - WILSON D7 WOODS & IRONS



They include two of the current top-25 on the Race to Dubai - Frenchman Benjamin Hebert and fellow Englishman Paul Waring– as well as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington. Swede Joakim Lagergren, a winner on his rookie season last year completes the list.

On the PGA Tour, Wilson retains Woodland, who used the Staff Model Utility Iron for the first time during his Pebble Beach victory after joining the brand in January, plus Brendan Steele.

The team of Wilson Advisory Staff members played a mixture of D7 woods, Staff Model Blades, FG Tour V6 and C300 Forged irons, plus FG Tour PMP wedges with more exciting products due for release in 2020.



• FIRST HIT - WIlson D7 woods & irons



“This year has been a tremendous success from our Advisory Staff members on both sides of the Atlantic and it’s put the brand in the spotlight, exactly where it should be,” said Doug Wright, the Global Commercial Director of Wilson Golf.

“Gary started us off with his maiden major win using brand new clubs throughout his bag and the efforts from Jack and Benjamin Poke in recent weeks to gain their European Tour cards has been fantastic. Paul and Ben [Hebert] have had their best seasons ever in terms of Race to Dubai standings. All of this is testament to their hard work and the quality of the products we’ve had in their bags,” he added.



INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF!



On the PGA EuroPro Tour, meanwhile, Richard Mansell gained his Challenge Tour card with a second place finish on the Race to Desert Springs standings. The 24-year-old, attached to Beau Desert Golf Club near Birmingham, enjoyed a successful season with seven top-10s in 12 events, including three second places and a victory in the Cobra-Puma Championship at Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa in July.

“Prospects are as strong as ever for Wilson Golf next season and I’m looking forward to seeing the guys using new products and hopefully enjoying the same, if not more success than this year,” added Doug.