The new Wilson Launch Pad range is perfect for high handicappers

Wilson has decided to overhaul its super-game improvement line of Launch Pad golf clubs in order to deliver even more reliable performance for high handicap players and those who struggle with a slice.



The new Wilson Launch Pad family of clubs includes forgiving irons, slice-combatting driver and fairway woods, plus a mixture of hybrid and FYbrid clubs to provide the ideal gapping for every player. Each of these clubs has been crafted to ensure consistent contact between clubface and ball, a high trajectory consistently and greater distance.

One immediately noticeable improvement over the original Launch Pad range is the stylish, modern look of these clubs, which matches up well with the game-enhancing technologies that are packed into each design.

“The original range achieved great success in meeting its main objective to help less skilled golfers get the ball airborne and gain consistency in the strike, but we knew it could be more aesthetically pleasing,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation at Wilson Golf.

“The new Launch Pad range features optimised technology on the irons to keep the club head on the ball and out of the grass, while in the woods it helps players overcome one of the most frustrating problems in golf - the slice - so shots fly straighter and with more accuracy. The look of the irons and woods now gives players greater confidence over the ball at address and test performance results are extremely encouraging."

Along with the updated generative designed turf interaction wide sole designed to deliver consistency in the swing and at impact, weight has been removed from the clubhead of the Wilson Launch Pad irons for a thinner topline look at address, while mass lowered to create an iron that launches the ball higher and farther with less effort. New paint and finishing on the 2-piece, 17-4 Stainless Steel head are designed to resist scuffing.



Now it’s time to shift focus onto the woods. A common issue faced by most high handicap players is the dreaded slice. To help combat this, the Launch Pad woods driver, fairways, hybrids and FYbrid all feature inherent draw bias to help your shots fly straighter and with more accuracy.



The Launch Pad driver is one of the lightest on the market and is coupled with a lightweight EvenFlow shaft to help you generate more clubhead speed for more distance. Designed with a PKR (Peak Kinetic Response) face, also found on the brand’s D9 driver, the Launch Pad was created using advanced computer modelling, resulting in a geometry that will improve ball speed across the entire face.



The latest clubhead design also features an increased bulge radius to disguise the closed face angle and offset hosel transition. A +2˚ upright lie angle decreases the chance of a slice along with Progressive Heelside Weighting, moving the Centre of Gravity to a Face-to-Rear direction as the loft increases.



In simple terms, the Launch Pad is and incredibly user-friendly design, with a clear focus on improving the performance of high handicap players.



The Launch Pad fairway woods are designed with the same ultra-lightweight club head and shaft as the driver for effortless swing and optimum results on every shot. A high-strength and super thin Carpenter Custom 455 face delivers higher ball speeds for maximum control, incredible feel and impressive distance.

Perfectly positioned between fairways and irons, the Launch Pad hybrids add the option of a 4 (22.5˚) and 5 (25.5˚) hybrid and a stronger lofted 19.5˚ FYbrid for both men and women, ensuring proper gapping for every player. All lofts feature the same high-strength and super thin Carpenter Custom 455 face found on the fairway woods, as well as being lightweight and draw-biased to help elevate your long game performance.

Available: March

Prices: Launch Pad driver - £305, Launch Pad fairway woods - £200, Launch Pad FyBrid & hybrids - £175, Launch Pad irons - £600 (5-PW steel), £699 (5-PW graphite)