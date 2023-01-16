search
HomeGearWilson make new advancements to DUO SOFT

Gear

Wilson make new advancements to DUO SOFT

By James Tait06 January, 2023
Wilson Wilson DUO SOFT Golf balls New Gear New Release
Wilson Duo Soft

Wilson have released the latest generation of their Wilson DUO SOFT with an improved core, which they say is the softest golf ball on the market.

“Wilson introduced the low compression golf ball category nearly 20 years ago, and this improved DUO SOFT golf ball exemplifies how we continue to lead in innovation for every golfer who values long, straight distance with remarkably soft feel,” said Tim Clarke, President of Wilson Golf.

“This new DUO SOFT golf ball delivers incredible performance, premium, soft feel and a great price compared to similar competitive golf balls.” 

Wilson Duo Soft Ball

"Testing shows that against competitive soft golf balls, DUO SOFT has the softest compression and lowest driver spin off the tee. Its unique construction delivers long and stable flight that helps golfers find more fairways, allowing for better iron and wedge spin to attack more pins,” he added. 

Kevin Kisner signs with Wilson Golf

Wilson Duo Soft 3 Pk

The Wilson DUO SOFT offers Wilson's softest feeling ball to date with an overall improved performance with a soft compression and firm cover. New aerodynamics mean less spin off the tee for better carry and improved dispersion. 

Combined with the new core which increases velocity, this ball delivers faster speeds for increased distance. 

The new DUO SOFT is available in white, green, orange, red, yellow, as well as with a women's version in white.  

RRP £25 

