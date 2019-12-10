search
HomeGearWilson Staff Launch Pad driver & woods – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Wilson Staff Launch Pad driver & woods – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame10 December, 2019
Wilson Staff Launch Pad
Wilson Launch Pad Woods 1

Wilson’s new Launch Pad woods line-up has been engineered to give higher handicap golfers the confidence they need from the tee and when approaching the green from long range.

This new range of clubs will help combat your slice, give you more forgiveness and outstanding distance thanks to some pioneering super game improvement technologies.

• Woodland's major-winning Wilson utility available to all

The Launch Pad driver, fairways and a new FYbrid all incorporate a moderate offset hosel to help provide consistent contact and tight dispersion on every swing.

Wilson Launch Pad Driver Offset

The CG has also been moved towards the heel and further forward in each to promote a closed face at impact in order to neutralise any fade bias for straighter shots.

Wilson is confident that you will see lower spin, high launch angles and in turn more distance with the Launch Pad driver.

Wilson Launch Pad Woods 2

The super-lightweight deign is one of the lightest the brand has ever created at 272g.

The extremely lightweight feel translates into an effortless increase in clubhead speed for greater distance with every swing.

Wilson Launch Pad Driver Face

To aid those higher swing speeds, the Launch Pad driver features Variable Face Technology built into the head, ensuring plenty of speed and distance, regardless of where contact is made on the face.

• Wilson Golf introduces stunning Staff Model blades

With 13 grams of weight in the heel and a +2˚ upright lie angle, Wilson says this driver will cut the frequency of your dreaded slice shot by over 50%.

Wilson Launch Pad Fairway 1

“The main goal with the Launch Pad woods is to help the golfer hit straighter shots in the air more often and gain distance and accuracy off the tee,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation at Wilson Golf.

The Launch Pad fairway woods carry on in the same vain as their big headed brother and are designed with the same +2˚ upright lie angle along with lightweight components and a Carpenter Custom 455 face for maximum control, incredible feel and impressive distance.

Wilson Launch Pad Fybrid 1

We also have the new Launch Pad FYbrid,a club originally made famous by Padraig Harrington at the 2008 Open.  

It has been created by Wilson as the ideal gapping club for higher handicappers, replacing the 3-iron, 3 hybrid or even a 7-wood.

• REVIEWED - Wilson D7 driver

At 41” in length and 19.5˚ in loft, it optimises loft-to-length ratio for an ideal launch angle off the face and incredible distances.

It features the same high-strength Carpenter Custom 455 face and moderate hosel offset as the fairway woods, together with 13 grams in the sole of the club to promote a closed face at impact.

So with all of that in mind, Wilson's new Launch Pad line could be the answer to your woes from the tee and is certainly worth checking out for yourself. 

Prices: Launch Pad driver £269, Launch Pad driver £149, Launch Pad driver £129

