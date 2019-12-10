search
Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame10 December, 2019
Wilson Launch Pad Irons 1

Wilson’s new super game-improvement Launch Pad family of clubs have been crafted to ensure that you get the ball airborne consistently, even if you have a tendency to catch turf before ball.

The brand with more Majors with its irons than any other (62), attributes the secret behind its latest range to the sole, which features advanced technology designed to reduce the likelihood of ‘fat’ shots.  

• Wilson Staff Launch Pad driver & woods – FIRST LOOK!

We all know how easy and frustrating it is to catch the ground before the ball, and for some of you it feel like an all too common occurrence. If so then these are the irons for you.

Wilson Launch Pad Irons 4

The progressive ‘turfrider’ sole design of the irons prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact. The advanced technology means the late-breaking bounce angle keeps the leading edge up through ground interaction to create a cleaner strike.

• Woodland's major-winning Wilson utility available to all

In short, these irons will launch the ball into the sky even when you don’t quite catch them right. 

Wilson Launch Pad Irons 5

The short irons (7-SW) feature traditional game-improvement sole widths, while longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance.

The clubhead across the entire range, meanwhile, features a hollow construction that supports an incredibly thin face for maximum ball speed.

Wilson Launch Pad Irons 6

The lower profile in the club head also moves the centre of gravity towards the back, resulting in a higher MOI and a more forgiving club to get the ball airborne.

• REVIEWED - Wilson D7 driver

“Our latest research shows the Launch Pad irons reduce ‘fat’ shots by 73% and help players gain an extra 10 yards distance compared to other models in the super game-improvement category,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation at Wilson Golf

The Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons are also lightweight, making it easy to generate high clubhead speeds with minimum effort.

Available: January 2020
Price: £549 (5-SW steel), £645 (5-SW graphite)

