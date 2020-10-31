Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!

Wilson has extended its award-winning Staff Model line with the launch of the striking Staff Model CB irons that have been designed to meet the needs of better players who prioritise looks, feel and precision.



Wilson Golf, the brand with more Major victories (62) than any other with its irons, has taken all of its experience to craft this replacement to the hugely popular

Tour V6 irons.

The V6 was most popular choice among Wilson players currently playing on the PGA TOUR, including three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman and Ricky Barnes and struck a chord with better players who loved the combination of classic looks and feel with modern technology and forgiveness in a sleek cavity back design.

Pretty big boots to fill.



Thankfully, this new release builds on the successful launch of the Staff Model Blade and Staff Model Utility iron last year.

“Wilson continues to strive to produce the best performing, most respected irons in the world of golf. Having listened to feedback from our Advisory Staff and Tour professionals and worked closely with a number of them, the resulting Staff Model CB combine the best of the popular V6 and Staff Model Blade models to create our most advanced forged irons ever," said Jon Pergande Manager of Golf Club Innovation.



He added: “Aesthetically pleasing to the eye of the elite player, the Staff Model CB irons feature a new Tri-Brace stabilizer that provides a structural connection between the top line and the central impact mass to transfer more energy to the ball, while also providing improved sound and feel.”

20-grams of high-density tungsten weighting in the toe of the long and mid irons enhances head stability at impact and lowers the centre of gravity for reliably consistent shots.



It is this added level of forgiveness that makes these irons so user-friendly despite their compact shaping.

The precision milled face and grooves a carry-over from the popular Staff Model Blade for that exacting precision and spin control.

The forged 8620 carbon steel face is backed by an integrated Impact Mass Area, providing a solid, muscle back-like feel, while the distinctive cavity back design delivers maximum consistency during shot shaping.



The Staff Model CB are clad in a nickel-chrome plating with a high-end mirror finish and completed with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips.

These sleek player's irons are bound to excite plenty of you reading this and to whet your appetite further we must discuss the price.

At £849 for a set from 4-PW these represent another brilliant bargain from Wilson that doesn't scrimp on performance, feel or looks.



Available: Mid January

Price: £849

