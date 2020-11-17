search
Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame17 November, 2020
Wilson Staff Model Ball 1

Wilson has added to its ever-growing Staff Model family of products with the introduction of the Staff Model and the Staff Model R golf balls.

Both are advanced 4-piece urethane balls that have been developed alongside the brand’s Tour Advisory Staff members to deliver the kind of distance, high-level of spin and exceptional control you would expect from tour-quality golf ball.

The engine of these new balls comes in the form of advanced V-COR performance technology, which magnifies energy around the core composition to generate maximum velocity off the clubface for greater distance.

Wilson Staff Model Ball 3

The four layers of the ball work together to produce the kind shot-shaping off the tee, workability off the fairways, predictable stability on approach shots and exceptional control around the green that ensure this ball can be classified as an out-and-out ‘tour ball.’

The urethane cover does not only provide incredible shot stopping spin but also features a seamless 362-dimple pattern that smooths airflow around the ball for a lower trajectory.

Both the Staff Model and Staff Model R are built to almost the exact same specifications but with one crucial and very interesting difference.

We’ve grown accustom to ‘raw’ finishes on wedges and irons, but a raw golf ball?

Now that is something new.

Wilson Staff Model Ball 4

The Staff Model R model is distinguished by its first of its kind raw, unpainted cover, to ensure aerodynamic consistency and pure, precise ball flight to the intended target.

“The automated painting process can sometimes deliver balls with uneven coverage and the pooling of paint in the shallow dimples,” said Frank Simonutti, Global Director of Golf Ball Innovation at Wilson.

Wilson Staff Model Ball 2

He continued, “this can significantly affect the trajectory and the directional stability of the ball flight. By doing away with the paint finish, we were able to eliminate all the short comings attributed to the paint process and deliver a unique product for the golf purist."

“Given that a glossy paint finish on golf balls is primarily applied for visual appearance, UV stability and stain resistance, the Staff Model R will eventually discolour during play – depending on the turf, weather and course conditions – but the extraordinary performance levels remain the same.”

Available: Now
Price: £44.99 per dozen

