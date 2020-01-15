search
HomeGearWilson reinvigorates world's softest 2-piece ball

Gear

Wilson reinvigorates world's softest 2-piece ball

By David Cunninghame14 January, 2020
Wilson Wilson Golf Wilson Staff Golf balls Equipment Golf News New Gear Wilson Duo Professional Wilson Duo Optix
Wilsonduosoftx

Wilson Golf has added supercharged Velociticor technology to the new
Wilson Staff DUO Soft+ golf ball, replacing the original DX2 Soft version – making it the world’s softest and longest two-piece golf ball on the market.

The new technology within the Wilson Staff DUO Soft+ utilises advanced materials to extract and amplify every ounce of power from a player’s swing to provide greater distance and exceptional feel with every shot. 

“We wanted to keep the same consistency and reliability that the DX-brand was renowned for in Europe, but add the new technology we have developed in the Wilson Innovation Centre in Chicago,” said Frank Simonutti, global director of golf ball innovation at Wilson Golf.

Wilsonball1

“Our research found when using a driver, the initial velocity of the new DUO Soft+ ball increased by two miles per hour. We then repeated the test using a 7-iron and the results were equally impressive, beating some of the more expensive premium balls on the market in distance,” he added.

The Duo SOFT+ will be available in a standard gloss white for men (red logo) and women (aqua).

Available: End of January
Price: £19.99 (Per dozen)

Duo Optix

That's not all from Wilson though, as they are adding bolder and brighter colourways to its popular Optix range with the new Wilson Staff DUO Optix packing more distance than ever before.

Built with a smaller core and designed with a semi-translucent highly visible and colourful matte cover - which minimises sun glare off the cover at address - the new DUO Optix is longer and even brighter than the previous model to ensure the ball can be easily tracked in-flight or found on all types of ground.

Wilson Optix 2020

Featuring a soft, highly resilient polybutadiene core, the DUO Optix is designed to provide players with exceptional feel and straighter shots from tee to green. 

The Duo Optix will be available in even bolder matte red, yellow, orange and green options.

Available: End of January
Price: £19.99 (per dozen)

DUO Professional

The 2020 Wilson Staff ball range also continues to feature the DUO Professional.

Offering the ultimate in Tour-level feel and distance with its ultra-thin Urethane cast construction, the Wilson Staff DUO Professional features exceptional scuff resistance and optimum greenside spin for maximum feel and control.

The 60-compression ball incorporates a seamless 362-dimple pattern for enhanced distance and trajectory and is available in four stand out colours – Matte yellow, Matte orange, Matte Green and standard gloss White.

Available: Now
Price: £29.99 (per dozen)

