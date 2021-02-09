search
HomeGearWilson Tour Grind wedge - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Wilson Tour Grind wedge - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame09 February, 2021
Wilson Wilson Staff Wilson Staff Model Tour Grind Wilson Staff Model Wedges Wilson Golf Wedges New Gear
Wilson Tour Grind Wedge 1

Wilson is making its brilliant Staff Model wedge range even more appealing with the addition of an all-new Tour Grind sole model.

Wilson has a real knack for producing top quality wedges, which isn't surprising given the fact that it is the brand with more major wins with its wedges than any other at 82 and counting.

• These Wilson wedges are simply stunning

This latest model is designed for players looking for improved precision around the greens.

Wilson Tour Grind Wedge 2

Created in collaboration with experienced Wilson Tour Advisory Staff members, the wedge caters for those of you who like to open the clubface in order to create a variety of different greenside shots.

• Wilson D9 range – FIRST LOOK!

Ideal for tighter lies or firmer course conditions, the Staff Model Tour Grind sole wedge is predominantly aimed at helping more accomplished, technical players get the most out of their wedge game.

The soft-forged 8620 Carbon Steel construction provides a soft touch for an increased feel when you strike the ball, while machine-engraved grooves in the precision milled face create a higher density pattern for maximum spin and control on every shot.

• Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!

The Tour Grind sole model joins the traditional wedge and the Hi-Toe version in the Wilson Staff Model wedge line-up.

Wilson Tour Grind Wedge 3

“The new Staff Model Tour Grind wedges offer golfers the chance to play a wedge inspired by the custom grinds made for Tour players like Gary Woodland and Padraig Harrington,” said Jon Pergande, Global Manager of Innovation at Wilson Golf.

He added: “The sole offers a clean design and a precision milled clubface, allowing golfers to increase shot-making capabilities and it complements our existing Staff Model line of wedges perfectly.”

At £109 RRP these wedges are a brilliant bargain for those of you looking to add a soft feeling, high performing and stunning looking design to your arsenal.

Available: Now
Price: £109

