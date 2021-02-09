Wilson Tour Grind wedge - FIRST LOOK!

Wilson is making its brilliant Staff Model wedge range even more appealing with the addition of an all-new Tour Grind sole model.

Wilson has a real knack for producing top quality wedges, which isn't surprising given the fact that it is the brand with more major wins with its wedges than any other at 82 and counting.

This latest model is designed for players looking for improved precision around the greens.

Created in collaboration with experienced Wilson Tour Advisory Staff members, the wedge caters for those of you who like to open the clubface in order to create a variety of different greenside shots.



Ideal for tighter lies or firmer course conditions, the Staff Model Tour Grind sole wedge is predominantly aimed at helping more accomplished, technical players get the most out of their wedge game.

The soft-forged 8620 Carbon Steel construction provides a soft touch for an increased feel when you strike the ball, while machine-engraved grooves in the precision milled face create a higher density pattern for maximum spin and control on every shot.

The Tour Grind sole model joins the traditional wedge and the Hi-Toe version in the Wilson Staff Model wedge line-up.

“The new Staff Model Tour Grind wedges offer golfers the chance to play a wedge inspired by the custom grinds made for Tour players like Gary Woodland and Padraig Harrington,” said Jon Pergande, Global Manager of Innovation at Wilson Golf.



He added: “The sole offers a clean design and a precision milled clubface, allowing golfers to increase shot-making capabilities and it complements our existing Staff Model line of wedges perfectly.”



At £109 RRP these wedges are a brilliant bargain for those of you looking to add a soft feeling, high performing and stunning looking design to your arsenal.

Available: Now

Price: £109

