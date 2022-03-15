Wilson unveils new D9 Forged irons

Following the success of its popular D9 distance club range launched last year, Wilson has unveiled a new set of D9 Forged irons that offer advanced game-enhancing technology for the accomplished player seeking pinpoint accuracy.

These latest irons from the winningest brand in major history incorporate the Wilson proprietary Power Hole Technology designed to enhance performance by combining the nuanced feel of a forged head with higher launch angles to produce outstanding stopping power on the greens.

They have been created using the brand’s generative computer design process - first seen on the original D9 range - that simulates a wide variety of club head and data variations to produce the most effective design possible.

• Wilson unveils game-changing Triad golf ball

• The best clubs for golfers on a budget



A new asymmetrical Power Hole arrangement has been optimised for the D9 Forged heads, with a bias towards the heel of the club that opens the face and increases contact time with the ball for maximum speed and distance.



A lower centre of gravity provides a higher launch and increased peak trajectory delivers more carry and a steeper descent angle results in greater stopping power.

“Wilson is a brand synonymous with major-winning forged irons and the D9 Forged iron follows in this proud tradition,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation. “We know our Power Hole Technology makes a real difference to the golfer’s strike, feel and launch of the ball.



"Putting it into the computer design process has allowed us to test hundreds of variations, culminating in the final design which is the most technologically advanced Forged iron we’ve ever produced and one that purists must try out.”



• Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!

• Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!



The premium two-piece 8620 Carbon Steel forged head combines exceptional feel with a thin topline and minimal offset aimed at being aesthetically pleasing when standing over the ball.

The Wilson D9 Forged irons are available from early April 2022, with stock shaft options of the premium True Temper Dynamic Gold VVS steel (95R and 105S) and the Mamiya UST Recoil Dart in graphite. The irons come with a Wilson Staff Lamkin Crossline grip.

The D9 Forged club set will have an RRP of £792 (5-PW) for steel shafts and £882 (5-PW) for graphite shafts (5-PW). Both shaft options come in right and left-handed options. The 4-iron and GW are also available by request.